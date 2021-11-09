Closure of Ballyfermot parcel delivery depot ‘a double blow’

An Post said the relocation was necessary for its "rapidly expanding" parcel delivery business

The closure of An Post’s parcel delivery unit in Ballyfermot has been described as “a double blow” for customers in nearby Chapelizod which lost its local post office during the summer.

In a notice to customers in Dublin 10 and 20, the company said its delivery service unit in Westlink Industrial Estate, which closed at the beginning of the month, was “no longer fit for purpose”.

The depot has relocated to Holly Road in Dublin 12, near the Naas Road in Walkinstown, where undelivered packages will now have to be collected from.

According to An Post, the relocation was necessary to accommodate its “rapidly expanding” parcel delivery business. It said the move would result in an improved service for customers in Dublin 10 and 20.

However, the news has led to claims that postal and delivery services are being “further eroded” in Chapelizod, which saw the closure of its post office in June after the retirement of the postmistress.

Services were relocated to Ballyfermot Upper post office at Le Fanu Shopping Centre, which is 1.2km away.

An Post said at the time it had been unable to find a replacement contractor to run the post office in Chapelizod, despite “an extensive trawl” and advertising campaign.

Mildred Healy, spokesperson for Chapelizod Old Village Association (COVA), told Independent.ie they were “shocked” by the latest announcement, which she believed would affect many local businesses and residential customers, particularly the elderly.

She claimed there had been no advance consultation on the relocation of the Ballyfermot parcel delivery unit.

“This will particularly affect people who don’t drive as there is no direct bus service between Chapelizod and Walkinstown,” she said. “Having lost our post office just a few months ago, this is a double blow.”

Councillor Hazel de Nortúin (PBP) questioned the logic of relocating the Ballyfermot unit at a time when more people than ever are shopping online.

“There are more and more housing developments coming down the line, yet there is a continuous removal of services from the area – it doesn’t add up,” she said. “This seems to be a very disconnected approach from An Post.”

A spokesperson for An Post said: “All parcel deliveries will now come from the new location. We had outgrown the building and were able to find a suitable delivery office premises at Holly Road.

“We are now able to concentrate all services for D10 customers at the new location. We made this move to improve facilities and services for local customers.”