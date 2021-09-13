City Edge regeneration scheme aims to provide 40,000 homes

The 'City Edge' regeneration scheme would aim to provide 40,000 new homes

An ambitious regeneration scheme providing 40,000 homes and creating up to 75,000 jobs is to be undertaken as a joint venture between two Dublin local authorities.

The City Edge project will see South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council collaborate on one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Europe.

The proposed development, described as “an attractive extension of the city”, is earmarked for a 700-hectare site in the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West area.

Located on the western edge of the city, the project is part of a national strategy to regenerate Dublin.

The area is already considered a cornerstone of the Dublin economy, with 1,500 businesses employing 25,000 workers and a well-established residential community of 5,000 people.

Both local authorities point out, however, that there are significant areas of under-utilised land in this part of the city that could be further developed for housing and commercial purposes.

An international masterplan team has been selected to carry out a detailed study of the area with a view to producing “an exciting vision for the future of this part of Dublin”.

Mick Mulhern, Director of Planning and Transport with South Dublin County Council, believes the City Edge project has the potential to become one of the most transformational regeneration programmes ever progressed in this country.

“Today, the area is a vibrant and important piece of Dublin,” he said. “But at over 700 hectares, there is scope to use this land more intensely to support an expansion of the city and provide space for up to 75,000 jobs and 40,000 homes.”

John O’Hara, City Planning Officer with Dublin City Council, added that the active collaboration of all parties, public and private, would be needed to achieve the scale of urban regeneration required.

A non-statutory four-week consultation on the City Edge project is now under way and will run until October 6.

As part of the preparation of the emerging concept plan, there will be two live online forums, on September 22 and 30, where members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions about the project.

In addition, the City Edge International Conference, hosted by Newstalk presenter Shane Coleman, will be held on September 29 and 30.

The online event will feature contributions from national and international speakers with experience of significant urban regeneration projects.