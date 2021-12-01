Chapelizod residents feel ‘victimised’ by latest BusConnects changes to local routes

Andrew Edwards, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland, Ray Coyne, CEO of Dublin Bus, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, at the launch of the new C-Spine, the second phase of the wider BusConnects project

Commuters in Chapelizod say they feel “victimised” by the latest phase of the BusConnects project, which came into effect in west Dublin on Sunday.

The introduction of four C-Spines, each one serving the city centre, has resulted in 14 Dublin Bus routes being discontinued, including the 66, 67 and 25.

While the National Transport Authority (NTA) believes the redesigned bus network will improve the frequency, connectivity and capacity of services, residents in Chapelizod claim they have been disproportionately affected.

Only one daytime route – instead of six – now operates through Chapelizod village, in addition to two late night bus services.

The 26 route will link Liffey Valley Shopping Centre with Merrion Square, via Chapelizod, with the NTA promising a frequency of 15 minutes, rising to every 10 minutes during peak-times.

The most contentious change means that Chapelizod commuters wishing to travel to Lucan, Leixlip or Maynooth now have to transfer at Palmerstown or Liffey Valley.

This will affect students travelling to schools in Lucan or attending Maynooth College. An online petition, which will be sent to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Dublin Bus, claims Chapelizod village has been left “stranded”.

“The bottom line is that at a time when we are supposed to be encouraging people to take public transport – and at a time when the population of Chapelizod is set to increase substantially – we now have a situation which decimates the bus service to and from Chapelizod,” the petition states.

“We are calling on the Minister for Transport and the planners to reconsider this decision and commit to giving Chapelizod a bus service fit for purpose.”

A survey of Chapelizod bus users is also under way so passenger metrics can be submitted to the NTA as part of the residents’ campaign.

Mildred Healy, a spokesperson for Chapelizod Old Village Association (COVA), said local residents were “outraged” by the reduction in services and felt “victimised” by the latest phase of BusConnects.

“We were also promised access to the C-Spine routes from a new bus stop on the Chapelizod by-pass, which would have been accessed from the underpass via a ramp and steps,” she said.

“We were shocked to discover that these changes have proceeded in advance of this being delivered.”

Ms Healy also believes that any capacity issues on the 26 route cannot be properly gauged at the moment due to the number of people still working from home.

“The main issue for us is the fact you now have to change bus if you are travelling to Lucan, Leixlip or Maynooth,” she said.

“Even the introduction of a peak-time direct service along this route is something that could be looked at.”

According to the NTA, the new C-Spine routes provide for a reorganisation of bus services in the Chapelizod area.

“Customers making a journey from Chapelizod towards the city centre will be able to avail of the route 26, which now has significantly increased service levels,” a spokesperson said.

“Customers in Chapelizod will also benefit from new overnight services, the C5 and C6, running hourly every day between Maynooth and Ringsend.

“The journey from Chapelizod to places like Lucan and Leixlip can still be done easily. The customer can, for example, get the 26 to Palmerstown and transfer from there to the C1, C2, C3 or C4, depending on where they are going.”

The spokesperson added that commuters can now transfer to other buses, “with no penalty”, by availing of the new 90-minute fare system.

The NTA said all measures introduced as part of Phase 2 of BusConnects would be subject to ongoing review.