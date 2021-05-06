Calls to restore 5km footpath link from Kilternan to Enniskerry

The former petrol station at The Scalp, on the road from Kilternan to Enniskerry

Locals in the south Dublin village of Kilternan are hoping a former pathway linking them to nearby Enniskerry can be restored.

Funding is being sought from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to reinstate the link between the two villages, just over 5km apart.

The application will be jointly made by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Wicklow County Council, with both local authorities understood to be in favour of the proposal.

The lack of a footpath at a section known as The Scalp makes the route between the two villages dangerous for pedestrians, and there is considerable local support for a new pathway.

However, the possibility of including a cycle lane as part of the works has received a mixed reaction.

Cllr Michael Fleming (Ind), who has been campaigning for the project for the past two years, believes the space doesn’t allow for both a pedestrian and cycle route. He said the possibility of the path being shared by pedestrians and cyclists would be a matter for council engineers.

“The main aim would be to create a safe walking route from Kilternan to Enniskerry, which would be popular with hiking and scout groups,” he told Independent.ie. “People generally don’t walk this road as it is far too dangerous at the section where the old footpath is missing.”

Cllr Fleming said a funding application for the project is being made to the National Transport Authority by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Wicklow County Council. If it gets approval, he believes a new pathway could be delivered within two years.

Chairperson of Kilternan-Glenamuck Residents’ Association, Aileen Eglington, said while there was local support for a new path, any work must first be subject to a full environmental assessment.

“The Scalp is unique in geological terms and this must be balanced against the need for a footpath,” she said. “The provision of a cycling route would not be appropriate for this section.”

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has been contacted for comment.