Calls for stronger garda presence in Kilbogget Park over anti-social behaviour

A stronger garda presence is needed to deal with ongoing anti-social behaviour in a south Dublin park, it has been claimed.

There have been calls for increased patrols at Kilbogget Park in Cabinteely after locals complained about a range of problems, including the illegal use of scrambler bikes and late-night drinking parties.

Gardaí confirmed this weekend they had seized a scrambler bike after receiving reports of youths driving dangerously in the park.

The popular amenity is regularly used by families with young children, as well as local sports clubs. In one of the more serious incidents, a stolen car entered the park and caused significant damage to two playing pitches used by Cabinteely Football Club in late 2019.

It’s understood that much of the recent trouble has occurred in an area close to the dual carriageway. Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind) said there are scorch marks from up to 20 bonfires around the park.

“Some of the activity is relatively harmless and is just typical of teenagers, but there have been serious incidents reported, including assaults,” he revealed.

Cllr Lewis said Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council had previously reviewed entrance arrangements at Kilbogget Park with a view to restricting scrambler bikes. However, he acknowledged that the council needed to take access for wheelchair users and parents with buggies into account.

“Ultimately, we need a multi-agency approach – involving the council and the gardaí – and proper engagement with young people,” Cllr Lewis said. “This has been an extremely difficult year for teenagers and there are not enough facilities in the area for this age group.

“The seizure of one scrambler bike will not provide a long-term solution to the problems in the park. There are a wider range of issues involved and a diversionary approach is required.”

Local TD Cormac Devlin (FF) told Independent.ie that the seizure of scrambler bikes by gardaí would only result in a temporary cessation of this activity, which he said was a serious issue throughout the city.

“The bikes have to be returned to their owners after a while so it’s often the case that the same individuals are back out causing problems again,” he said.

While the Government had introduced legislation this year to deal with the “scourge” of quad bikes and scramblers, Deputy Devlin said the law would need to be reviewed to ensure it is robust enough to tackle the issue.

He also called for a stronger garda presence at Kilbogget Park this summer to deal with residents’ concerns about anti-social behaviour.

“We need to see a two-pronged approach in terms of policing resources and the re-engineering of park entrances to restrict scrambler bike access,” Deputy Devlin added.

A spokesperson for Cabinteely Football Club said the use of scrambler bikes in Kilbogget Park was a health and safety concern for local sports organisations.

“This is a very active park used by four major sports clubs and it is not safe to have these bikes being driven around at speed in the area,” he said.

In a statement, gardaí said the recent seizure of the scrambler bike in Kilbogget Park was a result of “proactive patrols” in the area.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has been contacted for comment.