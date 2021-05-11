Calls for review of ‘crazy’ decision for 13-storey apartments in Dún Laoghaire

An artist's impression of the planned development of 102 apartments at the car park of St Michael's Hospital, Dún Laoghaire

The “crazy” decision to allow a new 13-storey apartment block in Dún Laoghaire should be subject to a judicial review, it has been claimed.

A meeting of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council last night heard growing opposition to the proposed development of 102 apartments on the car park of St Michael’s Hospital.

It was recently granted permission by An Bord Pleanála as part of the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) application process, which bypasses normal planning procedure.

Councillors unanimously supported an emergency motion by Councillor Melisa Halpin (PBP), calling on the local authority to seek legal advice on whether judicial review proceedings can be taken in a bid to reverse the decision.

The development will comprise 102 one and two-bed build-to-rent apartments across two separate buildings. The first, fronting on to Crofton Road, has blocks ranging in height from five to thirteen storeys. The second, located to the south, will extend to nine storeys.

There are also plans for co-working study space, a gym, games area and a café unit. However, there is local concern over the scale and height of the development, as well as fears that the apartments will be targeted by so-called cuckoo funds.

Cllr Halpin told Independent.ie that this type of SHD development will not provide the affordable family homes so desperately needed in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.

“Local people are hopping mad over this crazy decision by An Bord Pleanála,” she said. “The apartments will completely overshadow nearby homes and will be taller than both the clock tower in the council’s building and the spire on St Michael’s Church.

“Dún Laoghaire has a very distinctive skyline and this development will be completely out of character with the area. The council had raised concerns about the plan in its own submission to An Bord Pleanála.”

Cllr Halpin said residents would not be able to afford the costs of taking judicial review proceedings, which is why she has called on Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to seek legal advice on the matter.

“The Strategic Housing Development process is anti-democratic and strips communities of their right to object to inappropriate applications like this one,” she added.

At last night’s council meeting, a separate motion from Councillor Peter O’Brien (Lab) was unanimously passed, calling on the Minister for Housing to immediately cease the “disastrous” SHD process. “I believe in sustainable planning, but SHDs are not that,” he said.

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said Cllr Halpin’s motion had been referred to the Law Agent for consideration and review.