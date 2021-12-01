Calls for extra public space in Blackrock village to be made permanent

The majority of businesses and residents are in favour of maintaining the extra space in Blackrock village. Pic: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

A permanent regeneration plan should be drawn up for Blackrock village following the success of temporary Covid-19 measures, a new report has recommended.

An interim report found the mobility and public realm works, which included the temporary redesign and reallocation of road space along Main Street, received high levels of support from businesses, public representatives and residents.

TU Dublin was engaged by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to independently examine the impact and reaction to the changes, which saw a 25pc increase in public space on Main Street.

The research team, led by Dr Sarah Rock of the School of Transport, Engineering, Environment and Planning, focused on the 2020 works completed along Blackrock Main Street and the Coastal Mobility Route, from Seapoint to Sandycove.

According to the report, businesses and residents in the area expressed a strong desire for the public space gains to be retained.

It also found that improvements in the provision and quality of cycling infrastructure had resulted in a significant increase in the number and range of people travelling by bike.

In a survey of local businesses, 72pc viewed the new layout of Blackrock Main Street as a positive addition, with the same percentage supporting a permanent change. The redesign of the street had approval levels of 84pc from residents.

The report noted that traffic patterns in Blackrock have changed “dramatically”, shifting away from the traditional morning peak towards higher levels of more local journeys during the day and evenings.

This finding was reflective of regional as well as international trends associated with Covid-19 travel restrictions.

There was a 40pc reduction in the number of detected car trips on Blackrock Main Street. Significantly, there were 16pc more bicycles than cars on the street.

The report suggests that traffic patterns will continue to evolve as Covid-19 restrictions lift and new working and school travel arrangements emerge.

It advises that further research should be carried out over the coming months to monitor mobility changes, particularly in the vicinity of the Coastal Mobility Route.

TU Dublin believes that safe and connected walking and cycling facilities will remain important as the country moves out of Covid-19 to facilitate the modal shift from vehicles to public transport and active travel.

The study recommends greater development of the network of protected routes to further increase participation among women, teenagers, children, older people and those with additional needs.

Based on the success of the temporary works, the researchers at TU Dublin recommended that a permanent regeneration plan be developed for Blackrock village in consultation with residents, businesses and other stakeholders.