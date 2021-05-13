Businesses sign up for e-bike deliveries in south Dublin

Hugh Cooney, CEO of Bleeperbikes, Peter Caviston, of Cavistons in Glasthule, and Owen Laverty, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Head of Enterprise & Economic Development. Pic: Peter Cavanagh Photography

Louisa Cameron of Raven Books tries out the new e-bikes for deliveries. Pic: Peter Cavanagh Photography

An Cathaoirleach Una Power at the launch of electric cargo bike pilot scheme for Dún Laoghaire Rathdown. Pic: Peter Cavanagh Photography

A new pilot scheme could soon see businesses in south Dublin ditching the car or van in favour of e-bikes for deliveries.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, Smart Sandyford, and bike operator Bleeper, have launched the project to allow companies to trial the electric cargo bikes for deliveries.

The pilot scheme, due to begin next month, will initially run until November. Companies including florist Annie Bloom, Cavistons Food Emporium and Raven Books, have all tried out the e-cargo bikes.

Reka Kurtos, manager at Annie Bloom, said: “The e-cargo bike has really transformed our business. We were spending a lot of money on diesel and wasting so much time sitting in traffic.

“It was frustrating on both a personal and a business level. Once we switched to the eCargo bike we never looked back.

“Our delivery riders love cycling them and our customers are always intrigued when they see them delivering their goods.

“The main reason for wanting the bike is the sustainability and green benefits, but the new cycling infrastructure around Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown has definitely helped.

“It’s much more relaxing to cycle on the segregated routes than when you’re sharing the road with traffic. It takes the stress out of delivering by bike.”

The project will give local businesses access to electric, or e-cargo bikes at a discounted rate, enabling them to replace delivery or service trips which would have been taken by car or by van.

The pedal-assist bikes will be available to businesses at a discounted rate of €100-a-month. They have a cargo carrying capacity of 60kg, with a battery which can last for up to 160km.

An Cathaoirleach, councillor Una Power, said: “The aim of this pilot scheme is to introduce more businesses to cargo bikes and let them experience the benefits first-hand.

“We’re offering a low-risk and low-cost opportunity for businesses to try out a transportation solution which is better for the environment, better for staff wellbeing, and better for the bottom line.”

Hugh Cooney, CEO at Bleeper, said: “We’re delighted to work with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council on this pilot project and we expect it to be extremely popular.

“Businesses are looking for ways to be more efficient and eco-friendly, and cargo bikes offer a solution by being cheaper and cleaner to run.”