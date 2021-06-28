A directly elected Dublin Mayor would be a ‘great idea’ for the city

The newly elected Mayor of South Dublin says he intends to lobby for an extension of the evictions ban and be a voice for disadvantaged communities during his term in office.

Independent councillor Peter Kavanagh, who represents the Clondalkin area, said he would also continue to be an advocate for the Irish language and culture during his tenure as mayor.

Councillor Kavanagh told Independent.ie that his term would be about “equality, inclusion and fairness”.

“Covid-19 really hammered home the stark differences between the haves and have-nots,” he said.

“During the pandemic, we discovered there are additional ways of doing things and I hope we don’t lose that sense of innovation.

“We could see the difference the evictions ban had during Covid, and the massive negative impact it had on people when it ended.

“Extending the ban on evictions is beyond the powers of my office as mayor, but I can still be an advocate for it.”

He said Covid-19 had disproportionately affected the Traveller community and asylum seekers, which was “largely down to the conditions they were living in”.

He believes the council should aim to get marginalised people “off the fringes” and “right into the conversation”.

Cllr Kavanagh, who is in his mid-30s, said people of his generation are suffering due to the property crisis and local authorities need to focus on how to best use public land.

“People will never be able to afford housing if we keep going the way we are,” he added. “However, given the constraints involved, South Dublin County Council is doing well in meeting and beating its housing targets.”

He believes that a directly elected Dublin mayor is “a great idea”.

“We’re in the job for one year but only have the same powers as a councillor. We don’t have real executive powers but are answerable to the people.

“Then you have the chief executive, who has executive powers but is only answerable to councillors on certain functions.

“I think if you had someone in place who had executive powers but was answerable to the people, you’d see a lot more solutions to issues like housing.”

Mr Kavanagh controversially quit the Green Party in January of this year, citing his own concerns about “the culture” within the party since it entered into Government last summer – a decision he had been opposed to.

However, he insisted he was “not bitter”, had “no regrets” and said he was still on good terms with many members of the party, including Arts Minister Catherine Martin and Dublin Bay South by-election candidate Claire Byrne.