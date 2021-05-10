What beach? Dublin’s artificial ski slopes to reopen for summer

Kids' camps will be open to junior skiers over the age of eight. Pic: Ski Club of Ireland/Jason Clarke

While most of us are dreaming of the beach this summer, popular winter sports are also set to return to Dublin in July.

Skiing and snowboarding at the popular artificial slopes at Kilternan, south Dublin, are set to resume this summer, it has been confirmed.

After facing an uphill battle to reopen due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Ski Club of Ireland has announced that it will be starting its 2021/22 season in July – two months earlier than usual.

Last year’s season only ran for the months of October and November, before being cut short by the pandemic. The new season will kick-off with the popular kids’ camps, which are open to non-members and junior skiers over the age of eight, from beginner to advanced level.

The club will also be running its annual summer camps for its mini and junior race squads. During July and August, the club will host training weeks for the Irish Special Olympics team, who are gearing up for the World Winter Games in Russia next January.

The three Kilternan slopes will soon be available for members’ practice sessions, which will come as welcome news for those who need to rediscover their ‘ski legs’ after missing an entire winter holiday season.

Plans are now under way for new ski, snowboard and freestyle courses due to start in September, as well as additional teaching qualifications for instructors.

There will also be a junior academy for transition year and fifth year students who are interested in becoming ski instructors.

Rosemary Mayrhuber, a former president and trustee of the Ski Club of Ireland, told Independent.ie that this had been their most challenging year to date.

“The club is run on a voluntary basis and relies on income from ski lessons and sponsorship for its survival,” she said.

“We still had fixed costs while we were closed, but we are grateful to have received financial support from Sport Ireland. We will also be availing of some grant funding to help us cover the costs of reopening.”

The Ski Club of Ireland, which has operated from Kilternan since 1975, said in a statement on social media: “After a depressing 12 months we are confident that the next season, starting in July, will give us additional slope time plus options to both improve our skills and socialise safely outdoors.”