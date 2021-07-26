Up to 1,000 set for Liberties Fun Run in aid of cancer treatment

The three fastest finishers after completing the Liberties Fun Run in 2019

Runners and joggers taking part in the Liberties Fun Run in 2019

Some of the finishers after the Liberties Fun Run in 2019 in aid of St James's Hospital

Up to 1,000 participants are expected to sign up for a charity run through the heart of Dublin’s Liberties to raise funds for cancer treatment at St James’s Hospital.

The 13th annual Liberties Fun Run will take place on Wednesday, September 1 – if Covid restrictions allow – covering a four-mile timed route, starting and finishing at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The route will take in some of the most best-known locations in the area, including St James’s Gate, Francis Street and the Coombe.

All proceeds will go towards the fight against cancer at St James’s Hospital, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The hospital is currently fundraising for Ireland’s first ever “Chemotherapy Compounding Robot”.

This cutting-edge technology automates the process of preparing chemotherapy for those living with cancer, which allows for greater, more consistent accuracy.

By freeing up hospital staff, the machine will allow them to become more patient-focused.

Described by St James’s Hospital as “an incredible piece of equipment”, the robot will cost in the region of €800,000, of which €250,000 has already been raised.

Fiachra O’Riordan, chief executive of St James’s Hospital Foundation, told Independent.ie that they hope to raise between €30,000 and €50,000 through this year’s Liberties Fun Run.

Covid-depending, they hope the event takes place physically, but if not, it will be held virtually – as was the case last year.

Mr O’Riordan added that the purchase of the robot would make “a major difference” to those undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

St James’s is the largest cancer centre in the country and treats more patients than any other hospital in Ireland. Over 40,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in this country every year.

Registration for the Liberties Fun Run costs €25, or is free to anyone who collects more than €100 in fundraising.

As the event is subject to licence and Government Covid regulations, participants will be converted to virtual entrants if the run is postponed or reduced in capacity.

To sign up for the run or donate, visit www.runtheliberties.ie