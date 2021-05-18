Superman joins cast of quirky window theatre in south Dublin

Some of the many thank you notes left by fans of the Window Theatre

A scene from the Window Theatre's current production of The Importance of Being Earnest

Superman making a guest appearance as Algernon in The Importance of Being Earnest by the Window Theatre

An innovative window theatre has been entertaining locals in Inchicore, where cuddly toys and action figures take on beloved thespian roles.

A theatre director has been entertaining residents with plays in their window during lockdown. The altruistic project started with Romeo and Juliet, then Waiting for Godot and currently showing is The Importance of Being Earnest.

The creator, who prefers to keep their identity top secret, goes by the apt name ‘Window’. They moved to Inchicore from another part of Dublin last summer due to the ongoing rental crisis.

Now the window theatre scenes have captured the imaginations of their new neighbours.

“It’s been an amazing, magical experience for me. The anonymity means I can play with, or say anything I want,” the director said. “I started doing weekly windows from September last year. I was doing one scene a week.

“They were mainly political. I could say anything about how the arts and artists are directly impacted by the economy and Covid.

“Then I thought I could do a play. So I did Romeo and Juliet with Sylvanian Family creatures, and toy rabbits versus toy hedgehogs, instead of the Capulets and Montagues.

“Then I staged Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, and now I’m staging The Importance of Being Earnest. It’s been really great fun.”

The window theatre’s elaborate cast have included a Bratz doll, Superman action figure and fluffy toys. Dialogue is written on pieces of paper and a black curtain backdrop creates a secret little world for each passer by.

“Some people stand for a while,” ‘Window’ said. “There’s a black curtain backdrop, but I can hear the tone of people’s voices as they read the dialogue of each character.

“Lots of kids come to see the window with their parents. I can hear people reciting the wonderful words of the plays. It’s really moving just hearing kids saying bits of Shakespeare.

“I heard a teenage girl with a strong Dublin accent reading bits of Waiting for Godot, and an elderly couple both took a part of the Beckett play each, reading the dialogue in their rich voices.

“It’s given me a lot of joy and has kept me very busy during the pandemic.”

Some residents got in touch to say how the mini theatre had actually given them an “excuse” to go for a walk each day, as they knew a fresh scene would be on display.

“I’ve had a lot of lovely cards,” ‘Window’ said. “Some people said it had given them a reason to keep going. It's such a joyous thing for me. In all my years of paid artistic work, this is the most genuine thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s been so important to me and the community around me. People have told me they need this, that it’s something good in this time. They’ve asked me not to stop.

“I just want to keep doing it. Lockdown has been very hard for so many people, but it gave me an excuse to be creative and to do something for other people, just for the sake of art.

“Often art can be destroyed by money. This was just for people and now I know so many of my neighbours. This is about community.”

The Importance of Being Earnest is being staged in the Inchicore window until May 31, with one final project also being planned.