Street art in Dublin has helped ‘lift our spirits’ during lockdown 

Johnny Murphy (9) shows his skills in front of a mural by Dublin artist Chelsea Jacobs depicting the late Diego Maradona at Havelock Square in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Artist Emmalene Blake beside one of her Covid murals in south Dublin last year. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Colourful and positive messages during Covid helped spark an explosion of street art in Dublin and a rise in commercial commissions for artists.

From derelict buildings to unsightly hoardings, artists are increasingly using Dublin as a blank canvas to showcase their talents and transform the city. Such is the rise in popularity of murals, that once-struggling street artists are now regularly offered commissions by shops, businesses and local authorities.

Famous murals to grace the city’s streets have included ones of Sinead O’Connor, rapper Stormzy and Smithfield’s ‘Horse Boy’, with an impressive depiction of boxing champ Katie Taylor a recent addition to the Liberties.

Murals with positive, life-affirming messages have been credited with lifting Dubliners’ spirits during lockdown. Emmalene Blake, known as ESTR, was widely praised for her Covid-themed art, which paid tribute to frontline workers and promoted social distancing.

Other rising stars of street art include Aches, Maser, James Early, Omin, Holy Pereira, Kinmx, Signs of Power, Brutto and Asbestos. Kevin Bohan, from Tallaght, started out photographing graffiti and murals before taking up street art himself.

“Street art has always been there but it’s far more accepted now,” he told Independent.ie. “I don’t get involved in the graffiti versus street art conversation as I love them both.

“In the past 10 years there has been a rise in the number of artists receiving commissions for commercial murals. Artists often struggle to make ends meets so it’s great for them to be given a chance to put up their work and also get paid.”

Some of Kevin’s work has featured on large panels along the ‘Icon Walk’ in Temple Bar, including one of Pogues singer Shane McGowan, which fell victim to vandalism on two occasions.

“It was stolen the first time it went up, then its replacement was burnt by a group of drunks,” he revealed.

Another of his Temple Bar works – which reads ‘Be Your Own Icon’ – is one of the most popular murals to be photographed beside in Dublin, according to Kevin. “Thousands of people have had their picture taken there since it went up in 2017,” he said.

Apart from his street art, Kevin works with a company called Creative Connections, who are involved in community and commercial murals. He is currently contributing to a mural at a building site beside a Dalkey school on behalf of a developer.

Kevin believes that street art has made a colourful contribution to the city. “It’s scientifically proven that colour creates a positive vibration and lifts people’s spirits,” he added. “It makes a welcome change from looking at grey walls.”

Special tours dedicated to Dublin street art are expected to be heavily booked this summer. Organised by Alternative Dublin, the two-hour tours start at the Ha’penny Bridge and take in works by artists such as Brutto, Kevin Bohan, Black Dove, Maser, Boy, Subset, James Early, Bubbles, Conor Harrington, Vini Busamante, Solus, Kinmx and Anna Doran.