Sibling rivalry as Leinster stars Ross and Harry Byrne lead teams in 4,365km Simon Community run

Leinster stars Ross and Harry Byrne will face off in a charity run in aid of the Simon Community. Pic: Andres Poveda

Two Leinster and Ireland rugby stars are going head-to-head in a 4,365km virtual run this month to raise funds for a leading homeless charity.

Brothers Ross and Harry Byrne will take sibling rivalry to a whole new level in their roles as team leaders in the Dublin Simon Community’s Run@Home challenge, which gets under way today.

The big-hearted rugby players are taking part in the virtual race from the Aviva in Dublin to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and back, covering Six Nations host stadiums in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London and Paris along the way.

With the 2021 Simon Home Run in doubt due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the charity has had to “think outside the box” and hopes to raise as much money as possible for the 7,500 people it supports through the virtual event.

Participants are invited to run or walk at home and contribute to a team target of 4,365km over the next two weeks until August 16.

Anyone taking part can monitor their team’s progress across Europe on a digital track, with every kilometre completed making a difference.

Supporters of those running or walking can also contribute by buying kilometres to boost either Team Ross or Team Harry.

Harry Byrne encouraged as many people as possible to sign up for the virtual event.

“The race lasts for just two weeks, which is very doable, and the team format means that participants can run or walk at their own pace without any pressure on them individually,” he said.

His brother Ross added: “The bit of competition between myself and Harry for this campaign adds to the fun for both of us and our team members.”

To register for the event, visit www.dubsimon.ie/runathome