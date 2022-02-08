Short films Simon and Soulmate Wanted win funding under new Dún Laoghaire arts scheme

Ben Conway and Moe Dunford, part of the team behind the short flim, Simon

Two short films have been awarded funding as part of an arts initiative by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The successful entries, Simon and Soulmate Wanted, were selected under the local authority’s First Frames Short Film Awards. Funding of up to €12,000 is available for each film.

The programme, managed by the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT), is funded by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Arts Office and Economic Development Unit.

The National Film School at IADT also provides mentoring support, additional equipment and facilities to the filmmakers. Both films are due to be completed by the autumn.

Simon is a film about a self-destructive man who finds himself desperately trying to persuade his brother not to take his own life and that of his child. The dramatic story unfolds in real-time over the phone.

The creative team behind the film includes writer-director Peter McCarthy, writer-director Ben Conway and writer Moe Dunford. They teamed up with award-winning company Take Ten Productions, formed by Rob Earley and Mark Griffin in 2019.

Welcoming their film’s selection, the directors said: “Receiving the dlr First Frames short film scheme funding will enable us to create an extremely tense film that addresses the complexities of the devastating impact mental health issues have on our society today.

“The team would like to acknowledge the incredible support everyone at Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Arts Office and the Institute of Art, Design and Technology has offered throughout this process.”

The second short film, Soulmate Wanted, focuses on Gwen, a pedantic believer in all things mystical who has just received a sketch of her soulmate. Determined to find love and hope during the pandemic, she launches her own search campaign.

Writer Mary Kirwan, director Zoë Brennan-Whitmore and producer Gráinne Dwyer are the creative force behind the film, produced by Stori Creative.

Councillor Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said she was delighted to announce the dlr First Frames Awards.

“We are very pleased to support the emerging talent in filmmaking in the county and would like to congratulate both creative teams behind the awarded films,” she said.