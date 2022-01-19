Search for owner of ‘Tricia’ Christmas tree decoration found in south Dublin park

The Christmas decoration features the name 'Tricia' and is dated 1983

Efforts are under way to trace the owner of a personalised Christmas decoration found at a tree recycling point in a southside park.

David Douglas, who works for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, was shredding Christmas trees in Blackrock Park when he made the discovery.

The gold-coloured decoration, depicting a child with a bell, carries the inscription ‘Tricia’ and is dated 1983.

David told Independent.ie he spotted the decoration just seconds before the tree was due to be shredded.

“I thought nothing of it at the time as it’s not unusual for decorations to be found on trees when they are brought to collection points,” he said.

“I just put it in my pocket and got on with shredding trees. When I looked at it later, I noticed it had a name and date on it so I felt it might be of sentimental value. I’d go mad if it belonged to me and I lost it.”

David initially posted a photo of the decoration on his own Facebook page and it has since been widely shared across social media.

It was retweeted more than 500 times after being shared by the Museum of Childhood Ireland.

“The reaction has been incredible,” he said. “It has even been shared on pages in Cork and Mayo at this stage.”

David said the decoration will hang in his car until the owner is found.

“If nobody claims it, I’ll hang it on my own tree next Christmas,” he said. “I certainly won’t be throwing it out.”