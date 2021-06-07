Paul Leahy helps with the cleaning of the canal at Leeson Street bridge on Saturday. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Roxanne Zeller and Darren Best help clean up the canal at Leeson Street bridge on Saturday. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A group of volunteers dedicated to cleaning up litter along the banks of the Grand Canal certainly have their work cut out for them this summer.

While the south city sections of the canal have long been considered a litter blackspot, the problem has been compounded by the lockdown, with large groups of people gathering to drink outdoors in areas such as Portobello – leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Friends of the Grand Canal resumed their monthly clean-up operations this weekend after being forced to take a break earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Founded 15 years ago, the group meets beside Leeson Street Bridge on the first Saturday of each month, concentrating on the stretch of the canal bookended by Harold’s Cross and Percy Place, near Grand Canal Dock.

Member Stephanie Dooley, who lives in Portobello, said they can have up to 40 people helping to remove litter along the banks of the canal on any given Saturday.

“It’s a very casual group, but it has really grown over the years,” she said. “You just show up and we’ll give you pickers, gloves and bags.

"What we do is very visible so we tend to attract volunteers of all ages and nationalities. People really care about the Grand Canal – I see one guy every single day picking up litter along the banks.”

Stephanie said while they don’t blame people for wanting to socialise outdoors, it’s unfortunate that some don’t clean up after themselves. Her group mainly collects large volumes of empty bottles, cans and leftover fast food.

In more recent times, they have witnessed birds with masks wrapped around them. “I’ve even seen swans eating Styrofoam,” she said.

Stephanie said the litter problem was once confined to weekends, but she has noticed people gathering along the canal nearly every night since the lockdown. However, she believes Dublin City Council – who support her group by supplying bags, gloves and pickers – need to provide more bins in the area.

“People shouldn’t leave their litter behind them, of course – but you have to make it easier for them,” she told Independent.ie. “I can’t understand how people would come to such a lovely place and leave it like that.”

Stephanie insisted that the group is not there to do the job of Dublin City Council, but want to play a supporting role.

“When you have 30 or 40 people out for two hours picking up litter, it makes a huge contribution. One guy walking along emptying bins is not going to make much of a dent in the problem.”

Stephanie has called for more “joined-up thinking” between Dublin City Council and Waterways Ireland – as well as people taking more individual responsibility – to help keep the canals litter-free. “This is a very tricky issue but there must be a way to improve things,” she said.