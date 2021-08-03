Live music and comedy gigs return to south Dublin

Ryan Tubridy with the Camembert Quartet, who will feature as part of the dlr Choice series of summer shows

The dlr Choice series of summer shows will feature comedian Emma Doran. Pic: David Conachy

In what will be music to most Dubliners’ ears, a programme of socially distanced live events gets under way at outdoor venues across the southside this week.

The dlr Choice series of summer shows will be staged between now and September under Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Live Performance Scheme, which is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media.

To qualify for the scheme, artists had to be based within the local authority area.

Musical highlights will include the Richie Buckley Quartet, Glasshouse Ensemble, Susan McKeown and the Camembert Quartet – better known as the Late Late Show house band.

Comedy fans, meanwhile, will be able to enjoy performances by Jason Byrne, Barry Murphy, Kevin Kildea and Emma Doran.

In total, the programme will feature more than 50 acts, from children’s entertainers and jazz bands to classical, trad, opera and electronica.

Audiences will be able to rediscover the thrill of live performances at four venues – the Walled Garden at Marlay Park, Moran Park at dlr Lexicon, Myrtle Square off George’s Street and Dundrum Library.

Tickets for the “boutique” gigs at Marlay Park and Moran Park will cost €12 per pod, while events at Myrtle Square and Dundrum Library are free.

Each socially distanced viewing pod can accommodate six people and there will a maximum attendance of between 120 and 170 at each show.

Patrons will be required to maintain a minimum of two metres’ social distancing and wear a face covering when outside their pods.

The dlr Choice series of concerts can be booked online via the council’s website.