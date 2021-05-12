Jazz lover who ran pirate radio station from south Dublin garden shed is back

Oliver Dowling, of new online station Head Wax Radio, previously worked with internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist Louis Stewart (above)

A former pirate radio operator has launched a new Dublin-based online station broadcasting a mix of jazz, soul and funk music around the world.

Music-mad Oliver Dowling is the man behind Head Wax Radio, running 24-hours-a-day from his city centre home. From 1995 to 2004, he ran the pirate station Jazz FM out of a garden shed in Sandyford.

Despite having a list of high-profile investors, his attempts to secure a licence from the Broadcast Authority of Ireland (BAI) were unsuccessful.

“I lost out to a country music radio station, but I don’t want to talk about that,” he joked. Oliver said his decision to launch Head Wax Radio was born out of frustration at the lack of jazz, funk and soul music on other Irish stations.

His listeners will be treated to a selection of 3,000 tracks from well-known artists such as Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Miles Davis and Pat Metheny.

Oliver previously worked as a promoter for the late Irish jazz legend Louis Stewart, who he cites as a musical hero of his. He also wants to provide a platform for other Irish jazz and soul musicians who find it impossible to get airplay on mainstream radio stations.

“I am doing this out of pure passion for the music,” Oliver told Independent.ie. “People can make donations if they want, but it’s not a commercial enterprise. I have a small team of people helping me purely out of their love of music.”

Oliver said he had received positive feedback from as far afield as Cyprus, New York and Cuba.

“Online radio stations are a game changer,” he added. “You can operate from your home and reach people in every part of the world.”

You can listen to the new online station on www.headwaxradio.ie