‘I felt like a celebrity driving vintage New York fire truck through Dublin’

Liam Moore outside his home in Perrystown, south Dublin, with his 1987 Seagrave fire truck imported from New York. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A little piece of American history has a new home in the heart of Dublin, with a vintage New York fire truck finding pride of place in Crumlin.

Liam Moore, a 66-year-old mechanic and grandfather-of-12, is the man behind the beautiful ruby red fire truck finding its way here.

He admits feeling like a “little bit of a celebrity” when he drove the 1987 Seagrave tiller truck through Dublin on Sunday, as the classic vehicle made its maiden journey through the city.

The truck had been shipped more than 5,000km from Glen Cove, New York, where last month it received a guard of honour, as it departed the city where it had fought fires for over 32 years.

It was welcomed here by Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai, who escorted the impressive vehicle with blue lights to mark the start of a new journey.

“It was great fun driving the truck through Dublin,” Liam said. “It’s beautiful. I had a passing interest in fire trucks a few years ago and I just fell in love with them.

“I’m still learning to drive it, it’s a big vehicle, so I was very grateful for the garda escort. It was just amazing to see the City of Glen Cove Fire Department online, giving the truck a big send off with a huge escort.

“Then it arrived at its new home here in Dublin with a Dublin Fire Brigade and garda escort. I felt a little bit of a celebrity.”

The truck is about 50ft long and is being added to Liam’s collection, which includes a 1967 Mack pumper from Torrington, Connecticut, and a 1970 Hahn pumper, from Lebanon in Pennsylvania.

The latest addition was purchased for around €14,000 at auction and will be used to help raise funds for charity and tour classic car events.

Liam started to buy the fire trucks after his father Jackie died and left an inheritance. Liam’s wife Helen (55), died from cancer several years ago, and the fire trucks have become “a memory of my family too”, he said.

His grandchildren love the fire trucks, but Liam doesn’t like them “getting their sticky fingers anywhere near them”. “They never offer to help polish the trucks,” he added, laughing.

“The truck is a left hand drive with one driver at the front and the other at the back,” Liam said, “So it’s quite a bit to get used to on the road. But I’d go to Dunnes and have a spin round an empty car park. The trucks are great when you fill the pump full of water. They’re lots of fun.

“The fire truck is an important part of American history and it’s great to have it here in Dublin. It saved people's lives and the firemen are very buddy buddy with each other over there. The trucks mean a lot to them.”

Liam said a fireman friend, Jonny Weldon, who lives in New York but hails from Greenhills, Dublin, helped “talk to the fire chief in New York and looked over the truck and sorted the paperwork”.

“The logistics of it were fairly complicated,” he said. “We spent two months getting the paperwork done and moving it here. But now we have a fantastic piece of American history in Dublin.”