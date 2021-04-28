How an electric shock 30 years ago changed the life of this Dublin artist

A Dublin artist has revealed how an electric shock over 30 years ago made him leave his job to follow his dream.

Gerard Byrne (62), originally from Finglas, but now living in Ranelagh - where he has a fine art gallery - has become a well-known face in the southside village, during the pandemic.

He is regularly spotted with his easel and canvas, painting the streets, and has travelled the world for commissions. But none of this would not have happened but for an electric shock which nearly claimed his life.

The artist said this moment was the one that actually woke him up to “start living” and chase his dream. “I was working as an electrician,” Gerard said. “But I loved to paint, I’d always wanted to paint.”

Gerard had been painting privately and storing his work in his parents’ garage. A friend persuaded him to display his work on Merrion Square which led to a gallery asking him to hold an exhibition, something almost unheard of for a new artist.

But the father-of-two relied on his day job as an electrician and he wasn’t prepared to give it up, until fate intervened.

“I didn’t think I could survive as an artist,” Gerard said. “I didn’t think I’d make a living out of it. But then I went to work one day and had a very bad electric shock. I really thought I was going to die, but I said, ‘I don’t want to die today.”

“It was a life-changing event. I asked my boss for a leave of absence to paint. It was around the time the Berlin Wall was being talked about (in 1989) and I wanted to go there to paint.

“My boss wouldn’t give me leave. He said I would never quit, that my job was too well paid, too cushy. He was right, but I said ‘No, this is too important’, and quit. I was 30. I used my savings to go to Berlin and I’ve never looked back since.”

Gerard said he believes that during the pandemic, others will be having that “bolt from the blue moment” which makes them question their lives.

“Covid-19 is that knock on the head for people, that I got all those years ago,” he said. “People have been forced to stop and ask what they’re doing, people are living a different life, it makes you stop and think.

“People don't know it, but they're getting that knock on the head now. It will make them question is this what they want, or do they want to do something else with their lives.”

The artist, who has lived in London and travelled the world, is now rooted in Ranelagh, where he’s been painting rooftops and the quieter Dublin streets in lockdown.

“The lockdown pushed me onto the local streets,” Gerard said. “Traffic is usually a problem, it can be a nuisance for me with my easel. But I was on the back streets, painting, so it was like silver linings, the weather was good, people were calm and there was a different vibe.

“I have loved painting Beechwood Avenue, Park Drive, Albany Road, Leeson Park in Ranelagh, places within a small radius, with Victorian and Georgian architecture and good proportions.

“These were the streets I was attracted to and I wouldn’t have gone there but for lockdown. It has led me to meeting my neighbours, people I never knew. People knew my gallery was here but they didn’t know the man behind it.

“I was in London for five years and came back to open the gallery a few years ago. This has opened up a whole new market for me. I’d normally be painting back streets in Italy, France, America, but here I am and I love it. Dublin is a beautiful city.”

The artist is regularly involved in charity work and has recently helped raise funds for young displaced people in Ireland and Iraq by donating his work to the Scoop Foundation auction.

“It’s important to remember to help others, helping others is rewarding and is something I feel we should all try to do,” Gerard said.

