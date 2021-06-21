Dublin’s live music venues ‘will continue to suffer’ even after pubs reopen fully

Many of Dublin's pubs rely on live music to bring in the punters. Pic: Getty Images

Live music venues will continue to suffer the most severe impact from Covid restrictions, even after pubs reopen for indoor trade next month, it has been claimed.

For decades, the Sallynoggin Inn has been one of the best-known live entertainment venues on the southside, hosting popular bands such as Aslan, Abbaesque and Who’s Eddie? Mrs Brown’s Boys star and creator Brendan O’Carroll regularly performed there in the early days of his career.

Pre-Covid, the venue featured live music three nights a week, with larger events held every month in its 600-people capacity lounge. John Cullen, manager of the Sallynoggin Inn, said it will be “a challenge” to attract the same footfall levels in the absence of live music.

“We’re all in the same boat – every pub that depended on live entertainment is affected,” he told Independent.ie. “Live music brought in the numbers for us and, from a business point of view, it’s about selling pints at the end of the day.”

Mr Cullen said it can cost pubs between €3,000 and €6,000 to book a band for a night, which they try to recoup through a cover charge and profits from drink sales. He believes the Government should put additional supports in place to assist pubs that are heavily reliant on live music.

“We hope to gradually reintroduce live music to our outdoor frontage area when restrictions allow, but it will be very low-key,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Arts Office has invited professional musicians and performers to apply for the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The initiative – which is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – aims to facilitate the hosting of outdoor live performances in a selection of public spaces throughout Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown this summer.

The scheme, which is open to professional performers and musicians living or working in the county, can also include dance, circus or spectacle acts. Each performance should be between 30-45 minutes, according to the council.

Individual performers can expect to receive between €200 and €600 each, with payments for groups ranging from €500 to €1,200. In most cases, successful applicants will be offered one performance only.

Cllr Una Power (GP) said the scheme would give musicians and entertainers the opportunity to perform outdoors over the summer months and “animate” public spaces in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 23, at 1pm.