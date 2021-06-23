Dublin Bay sailing trips on Brian Ború return for the first time since Covid

Passengers on board The Brian Ború, which sails from Dún Laoghaire and Dublin Port. Pic: Dublin Under Sail

The Brian Ború, first launched in 1961, taking sail in Dublin Bay with the Poolbeg Towers in the background. Pic: Dublin Under Sail

A beautifully restored traditional sailing boat is preparing to welcome passengers aboard when it returns to the waters of Dublin Bay next week.

The Brian Ború, which sails from Dún Laoghaire and Dublin Port, is a 25-metre, 55-tonne vessel that first launched in 1961.

The wooden-hulled, traditionally built and rigged gaff ketch, originally worked as a herring ring-netter until 1989. It was then used as a general fisher until it was decommissioned in 2006.

The boat was purchased in 2011 by Tony McLoughlin – a professional master shipwright – who found it in a state of disrepair. With the help of his sons, he painstakingly restored it to its former glory.

Since 2014, The Brian Ború has operated under Irish licence as the sole passenger and sail training vessel of its type around the island of Ireland, carrying up to 12 passengers and three crew.

For the first time since Covid-19, Dublin Under Sail – operators of The Brian Ború – will resume sea trips from next week, running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer.

Passengers have the option of learning the basics of sailing or can simply relax and take in the stunning views of Dublin’s coastline while learning about its history and wildlife.

Michael Byrne, who founded Dublin Under Sail with Jonathan O’Brien in 2018, told Independent.ie that The Brian Ború is an interpretive vessel for the Dublin Bay Biosphere, and “there is a strong educational element to the excursions”.

Both owners have a background in tall ships sailing, and basic sail training ethos – such as learning how to work together as part of a crew – is promoted on the trips.

Passengers need not worry about seasickness either, according to Michael, as the wide hull makes the boat “very stable” and Dublin Bay is “quite sheltered”.

“After all, this is a boat that fished out of the North Sea in its day,” he added.

Excursions cost €69 per passenger and operate from Dún Laoghaire or Dublin Port. Dublin Under Sail also plan to run trips from Howth in the future.