Clondalkin GAA community unite for fundraising event for dad battling cancer

John Quinlan, wife Angela and children Kitty, Tom, Mary and Sorcha are all involved with the Round Tower GAA club in Clondalkin

Friends of a longstanding GAA volunteer in Clondalkin will hold a fundraising event this weekend to help support his family while he undergoes treatment for a tumour.

John Quinlan and his wife Angela have given years of their time to mentoring young players at Round Tower GAA Club. The couple’s four young children – Kitty (13), Tom (11), Mary (8) and Sorcha (5) – are also actively involved with the club.

After John was diagnosed with a tumour on his liver, a number of his friends on the local GAA for Dads team decided to get together to help support his young family during his treatment.

His condition requires ongoing biopsies, which are analysed abroad and considered critical in determining his future course of treatment.

“John is the main earner in the family and we wanted to do something for them while they are going through this,” said Fergus Byrne, one of the organisers of the fundraising campaign.

“Nearly everyone has been affected by having a family member with cancer. Everything tends to stop and just revolve around the treatment.”

John’s friends have enlisted the support of the Round Tower GAA community in Clondalkin, with a fundraising day of games and fun activities taking place this Saturday, November 20.

As John is originally from Tipperary, teams from Moyne/Templetouhy GAA Club, where he had a distinguished playing career, will travel to Dublin to take part in the event.

The games, which are open to adults and children, will be held at Round Tower’s facilities on Monastery Road in Clondalkin.

To date, over €32,000 has been raised through a fundraising page. Donations can be made here.