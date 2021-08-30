A female comedian isn’t a genre of comedy – we don’t need a special night

Emma Doran has quit her day job. It was a scary decision to make – but a necessary one. For two years, the 36-year-old Dublin comedian had juggled a career in comedy with a nine-to-five in copywriting for radio.

She worked for FM104 and Q102, writing ads “about carpets and hairdressers”.

Having a steady, full-time job pleased the bank (she and her partner, Shane, were trying to buy a house).

But Doran, one of Dublin’s fastest-rising stand-up comics, was keen to take the leap and, after securing the house, she decided, for the first time in her life, to give the entertainment career her full focus.

“I was just scared to do it,” she explains, “because I like to eat and have heating and, you know, those kinds of luxuries.

“I didn’t want to be in a situation where if you have to go to the doctor, you’re just like, ‘Oh no, that’s all my money gone’, or to the dentist, or whatever.

“Obviously, I will be in a position of trying to fix my own filling at some stage, but I’m going to take a chance and see what happens.”

In an ironic twist, it was the pandemic – which forced comedians indoors – that spurred her on.

Doran said ‘yes’ to every Zoom gig. She cracked on with her podcast, co-presenting the wonderful Up to 90 series with fellow comedian, Julie Jay.

Her online following shot through the roof (34,000 Instagram followers and counting) thanks to a bonkers yet relatable series of sketches (yes, Doran is the mastermind behind the hilarious lockdown-themed skit, ‘Mad Isn’t It?’).

Finally, things were happening – but it wasn’t always this way.

Back in her school days, Doran harboured a “silent dream” of becoming an actor. She wanted to perform, but she had no idea where to begin. Then, of course, a life-changing event took precedence.

“I got pregnant when I was 18,” she says, “so that completely put a stop to that.

“Because I couldn’t have turned around and said, ‘I know I’m due this baby now just before the Leaving Cert starts, but I think I’m going to get into acting as well.’ I would have been taken to a facility for treatment, like, ‘She’s lost her mind’.”

Doran completed the Leaving Cert and went to college. She sought work in community radio, later signing on to a part-time course in television production.

Ten years after the birth of daughter, Ella, she was pregnant with her son, Joe, when she decided – with a little encouragement from friends and contacts – to make her own sketches and showreels.

“I’d watch TV shows and I’d look at the credits and I’d see like what production company did it,” she says, “who was involved, whatever, and then I’d basically stalk these people on LinkedIn.

“I’d no life, OK? TV was really my only friend!”

After launching a Facebook performer page called Sketchy Productions, Doran was offered a gig on a new RTÉ “prank show”.

Alas, filming was due to commence the week of Joe’s birth, which meant she had to decline.

Thankfully, a contact suggested she give stand-up a try, and that’s exactly what she did, signing up for an open-mic slot at the Ha’Penny Bridge Inn.

It’s been a whirlwind ever since, and Doran has gone on to perform in some of Ireland’s biggest venues, including Vicar Street, the Olympia Theatre and 3Arena.

In an industry dominated by male performers, she makes no secret of the fact that, as a female comedian and mother-of-three, she has experienced her fair share of prejudice.

“I was in a conversation before with two comedians,” she recalls, “both of which now actually have been ‘cancelled’, for want of a better phrase.

“One of them asked me, ‘How do you have time to do live comedy with the kids, it must be challenging?’ And then the other comedian answered the question for me and said, ‘Oh, well, it’s important to have an outlet’.

“I was just standing there going, ‘Well, thank God he was there to answer that question for me, because I wouldn’t have been able to figure it out myself.’

“Nothing that I experienced shocked me. I wasn’t in the social scene, so there was a lot of stuff that went on that I heard about, like, a year-and-a-half later.

“Anything that I experienced, it’s stuff that unfortunately you expect if you’re a female and there’s a minority of females in the space.

“Now, when I started, I had just had a baby and then I was pregnant again, so I probably became a little bit invisible, in terms of being a female because, well, you know what I mean, a pregnant woman in her 30s isn’t maybe that interesting, sexually, to men.

“I’m just being honest, they’re not gonna be trying to chat me up. So, I probably avoided a lot of it.”

A couple of years ago, Doran asked if she could MC a show, hoping to increase her profile.

“I was told by the promoter that audiences don’t like female MCs. I swear to God.”

She insists, however, that things are improving. There are festivals, where “gender would never come into it” and she has also had enough of women-only gigs.

“I’m not really a fan of them either, because I’ve done them.

“Why do we need a special f**king night? You know, a female comedian isn’t a genre of comedy, and it just perpetuates that thing which happens in all different walks of life, of women being pitted against each other.

“I don’t think it helps anybody.”

In the meantime, Doran is beginning to adjust to life as a full-time performer. The old job is behind her, so, too, are the Zoom gigs.

“I probably should have waited [to quit] until the gigs came back properly,” she says, laughing, “but sure look, I love a snap decision.

“It pays off 60 per cent of the time, I’d say…”

