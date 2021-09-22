Dublin City Council ask public to 'respect' city after Camden St littered with rubbish

Dublin City Council are asking locals to “respect” the city after sharing photos of a heavily littered Camden Street.

The photos, taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning, showed the rubbish left by people partying on the popular street over the weekend after a new JD Wetherspoons pub opened there in recent weeks.

Ireland’s newest Wetherspoons has proved to be a hugely successful venture, with droves of people queuing along Camden Street to see the inside of the chain restaurant and pub for themselves.

But with the crowds, however, comes a huge littering problem, especially as the country prepares to reopen nearby nightclubs like Coppers, Dicey’s, and Everleigh at the end of next month.

Taking to Twitter, Dublin City Council’s Waste Management Services asked the public to look after their local areas and to clean up after themselves.

Attaching photos of the street filled with rubbish, they said: “A glimpse of Camden Street in the early hours of this morning. Our outdoor spaces are a vital resource for everyone in the #community to enjoy.

“Please respect yours and #lovethisplace #leavenotrace. Thanks Séan-Michael and team. #wastemanagement #nightshift”.”