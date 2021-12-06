South Bull Wall, wooden bridge and car parks to close as Dublin braces for Storm Barra

Walkers brave the elements as waves crash over the pier in Howth during Storm Brendan last year. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins

Waves crash over the seafront in Clontarf during Storm Brendan last year. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins

A Status Orange wind alert has been issued for Dublin as the city braces itself for the impact of Storm Barra tomorrow.

Dublin’s local authorities and emergency services have been scrambling to prepare for the extreme weather, with flood prevention and other measures being put in place.

The orange alert is effective from 8am to 1pm on Tuesday, with winds expected to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, and the possibility of severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

Dublin City Council warned that strong winds, together with low atmospheric pressure and high tides, will lead to higher seas along the coast.

As a result, it confirmed it would be closing the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount, as well as the floodgates along the Dodder. There will also be no access to the South Bull Wall or the wooden bridge in Clontarf during the height of the storm.

“Dublin City Council will be monitoring the situation and will deploy additional resources as necessary,” a spokesperson said. “There may be dangerous conditions at sea and coastal areas, and our advice is to avoid these areas during Storm Barra.”

Fingal County Council said it would be keeping “a close watch” on all areas, including Balbriggan, Harbour Road in Skerries, Portrane and across Malahide/Howth.

Staff are on standby in each area and stocks of sandbags are in place at depots in Watery Lane, Fancourt and Malahide Castle, which can be distributed if required.

A Fingal County Council spokesperson said three floodgates have been closed in the Malahide/Howth area and surface water outfalls have been cleared.

In an area of Sutton prone to flooding, up to 28 tonne bags are being installed by the council, with 150 sandbags available for deployment, if needed.

South Dublin County Council staff attended a briefing by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management on Sunday afternoon, and again this morning, where Met Éireann and the OPW outlined the potential impacts of Storm Barra.

The council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met earlier today to review preparations for anticipated high winds and rain.

“Works are ongoing in preparing for Storm Barra,” a spokesperson told Independent.ie. “High winds and rain will lead to fallen debris and possible flooding conditions.

“Trash screens on rivers and streams, particularly at culverts, will be checked and cleared. Road gullies will be checked for blockages, and leaves, which are of concern at this time of year, are being removed.

“Construction sites will be secured and all loose material will be tied down in preparation for the high winds.”

South Dublin County Council said it will issue updates and warnings via its social media channels. Crews will be active in clean-up operations following the event.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team also liaised with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management over the weekend.

The local authority said water levels are continually being monitored and river screens have all been cleared. In addition, flood barriers are being erected in advance of the storm at key locations.

A spokesperson said: “With the current forecast for the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area, the rivers and streams will have sufficient capacity to cope with the predicted rainfall amounts. However, there may be multiple locations of localised spot flooding on roads and low-lying areas.

“Coastal wave overtopping is not likely to be significant given the wind speed and direction which does not, at present, coincide with the high tide. Again, this is all subject to change and will be closely monitored.”

Meanwhile, Howth Coast Guard warned those considering any form of coastal or open water recreation to be mindful of the risks posed by the storm.

“We advise walkers on the Howth cliff path to avoid all exposed areas and narrow trackways, staying far away from cliff edges as they may be hit by sudden gusts,” a spokesperson said.

“Walkers and cyclists commuting along the north Dublin Bay seafront, from Sutton to Clontarf, should be wary of flooding, sea spray and waves breaking over the promenade.

“While wind is expected to decrease slightly by high tide at 1.24pm, conditions may be very poor in the preceding period. All other forms of open water recreation should be avoided.”