Something for the weekend? Here's what's open in Dublin

Orla (5) and Niamh Keating (2) with Daisy McQuillan (4) on the Fairy Trail in Malahide Castle and Gardens. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Despite Covid restrictions still being in place for the bank holiday weekend, everything from tranquil gardens to fantastic fairy trails and food markets are open to the public. Here’s some of what’s on offer in Dublin:

Malahide Castle and Gardens

This much-loved facility, set over 260 acres of parkland, has a brand new fairy trail and the walled garden open to the public. The butterfly house, glasshouses and castle remain closed for now.

Tickets to the fairy trail for a family of four are €22, but these are selling fast.

Joanne Pollard, sales and marketing manager, said: “The fairy trail is hugely popular and we have enhanced the experience during lockdown.

“There’s a brand new story and booklet, based on the quest for the golden butterfly, so if you’ve visited the trail before, you can expect a new experience.

According to Joanne, it’s not only children who are loving the fairy trail. “We’ve had quite a few adult visitors and that’s fine, it’s open to everyone,” she said.

“We encourage people to book online, as we are managing capacities. All our staff are trained and signed up to Failte Ireland safety protocols and we’re looking forward to seeing life come back into the private gardens, which have been closed since last year.”

For more information visit www.malahidecastleandgardens.ie/

Newbridge House and Farm, Donabate

The farm discovery trail, the fairy trail and walled botanical gardens are open. The farm – home to Shetland and Connemara ponies, pigs, goats, rabbits and birds – will give adults and children alike the opportunity to see the workings of a farm.

Newbridge House itself is not currently open due to government restrictions, but there is more than enough to occupy the family for a day out.

Joanne Pollard, sales and marketing manager, said: “We have 350 acres of parkland, public parking, playground and toilet facilities.

“It’s paid entry into the farm, which is set on 35 acres, and there’s a farm discovery trail and various different enhancements. There’s some availability later in the afternoon on Sunday and Monday but we only have limited availability in the morning and lunchtimes.”

A family of four to Newbridge Farm is €22. For more information visit www.newbridgehouseandfarm.com/

Food markets

W Market, Loughlinstown (Friday) and Sandyford market (Saturday)

Open air, fresh food, what’s not to like about marketplaces this bank holiday? On Friday, the W Market in Loughlinstown, with 10 to 12 food stalls, will offer a short trip to brighten the bank holiday.

Selling organic food, including olives, Irish cheeses, fruit, veg and an array of fish, this is a great way to shop and to help local businesses at the same time.

On Saturday, the Sandyford market has a collection of great food and, according to organiser Sean Mcardle, bread that is “out of this world”.

The Sugarloaf Bakery is a family-run business from Wicklow and they sell a range of bread, including white and malted brown sourdough as well as treats such as pan au chocolat.

“There are really interesting products, and good, wholesome foods from really good food producers,” Sean said. “A lot of markets are coming back now, thankfully. We are outdoors, very safe and we ensure all social distancing is in place.

“I think the pandemic has given people a lot more time to get into cooking and become aware of what they’re eating. If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s eat good food.”

Ardgillan Castle, Balbriggan

Although the castle is closed, visitors can still roam the beautiful gardens and enjoy takeaway refreshments with magnificent views of Lambay island and the Cooley and Mourne mountains. There’s a fairy tree trail for the children. Families can download a map and quiz online and go off on an adventure.

Visit //ardgillancastle.ie for more information.

Airfield, Dundrum

The 38-acre Airfield estate has reopened in time for the bank holiday weekend, with a farmer’s market running from 9.30am until 2.30pm on Friday and Saturday. Outdoor play areas and the farmyard are all open, and The Stables Café will be open for takeaways.

All visits to the estate must be booked online beforehand. A family ticket of two adults and two children is €34. Visit www.airfield.ie/

*Dublin Zoo is also now open, but tickets for this weekend are all booked out.