Small dog given oxygen after he is rescued from Dublin house fire

Neasa Cumiskey

Firefighters in Dublin saved a small dog’s life during a house fire on Monday.

The pup, a terrier named Jesse, was rescued after a blaze broke out at his home in Blanchardstown yesterday morning.

The dog was given oxygen outside the “completely smoke-logged” house and taken to a local vet for a further check-up.

Jesse’s owner was not at the property at the time of the fire and the house was otherwise vacant.

No other injuries were reported.

In a social media post, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters rescued a dog this morning in Blanchardstown while fighting a fire at his home.

“The crew gave Jesse oxygen, and transport to a local vet was arranged.

“His house was completely smoke logged following the fire.

“His human was out at the time of the fire.”

