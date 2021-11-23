Small dog given oxygen after he is rescued from Dublin house fire

Firefighters in Dublin saved a small dog’s life during a house fire on Monday.
The pup, a terrier named Jesse, was rescued after a blaze broke out at his home in Blanchardstown yesterday morning.
The dog was given oxygen outside the “completely smoke-logged” house and taken to a local vet for a further check-up.
Jesse’s owner was not at the property at the time of the fire and the house was otherwise vacant.
No other injuries were reported.
In a social media post, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters rescued a dog this morning in Blanchardstown while fighting a fire at his home.
“The crew gave Jesse oxygen, and transport to a local vet was arranged.
“His house was completely smoke logged following the fire.
“His human was out at the time of the fire.”