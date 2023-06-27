Shoplifter took three bottles of Moet champagne

A shoplifter who stole three bottles of champagne was in the “throes of addiction” at the time.

Lorcan Berry (30) stole bottles of Moet champagne worth a combined €176.

He appeared in court on the day of his 30th birthday and Judge Treasa Kelly spared him a criminal conviction.

Berry, with an address at Maple House, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, pleaded guilty to theft. Dublin District Court heard he went to Dunnes Stores, Swan Centre, Rathmines last November 7 and took three bottles of Moet champagne.

He was stopped and gardaí were called and arrested him. He made no reply to the charge after caution. Berry had difficulties with alcohol and drugs in the past, his solicitor Niall O’Connor said.

He had since undergone residential treatment, appeared to be doing well and wanted to put all matters behind him, Mr O’Connor added.

The accused had one previous conviction for what the court heard was a minor incident.

Judge Kelly told Berry he seemed to be working hard dealing with his problems and dismissed the charge under the Probation Act, leaving him without a recorded theft conviction.