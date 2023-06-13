Shoplifter asked to be sent to prison

Shane Murphy (33) was waiting to go to rehab when he appeared in court.

​A thief has asked a judge to jail him, saying he needed “a break” to deal with his drink problem.

Shane Murphy (33) was waiting to go to rehab when he appeared in court on a shoplifting charge and said he would “take a few days” in prison in the meantime.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he had not intended jailing Murphy but fined him €200, payable immediately, with five days in prison in default.

Murphy, a labourer and father-of-one with an address at a Dublin city centre hostel, was taken into custody on failing to pay the fine.

Dublin District Court heard he went to Penneys on Mary Street last April 12. He took €104 worth of clothing and attempted to leave the shop without paying.

Murphy was stopped by security and the goods were recovered in a saleable condition.

Murphy, an alcoholic “seems insistent that he needs to get a break to deal with the alcohol and wants to go into custody,” his solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.

Murphy said he was waiting to get into a treatment centre and said: “I’ll take a few days because I need to be somewhere.”

The judge said he doubted the accused “will be in there very long”.​