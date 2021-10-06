See your winter wildlife artwork up in lights on a city centre building

City Hall is illuminated as part of the Winter Lights project

Dublin children have been invited to take part in an art competition that will see winning entries projected onto the side of a city centre building and used on the Lord Mayor’s official Christmas card.

Entries have now opened for the competition, which is being run by the city council as part of the ‘Dublin Winter Lights 2021’ initiative.

Under the theme of ‘Dublin’s Winter Wildlife’, the winning artworks will be projected onto walls at Barnardo Square on Dame Street, beside City Hall, during the month of December.

In addition, there will be prizes for the top three entries, with the designs used as the Lord Mayor of Dublin’s official Christmas card for 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the designs the children come up with. It can be a digital drawing, a painting, a sketch, a collage, whatever you like,” Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said.

“The theme of ‘Dublin’s Winter Wildlife’ allows a broad interpretation so I would encourage children to let their imagination run wild.”

The closing date for submissions is Friday, November 5, with entry open to anyone under the age of 18. See https://dublin.ie/whats-on/winter-lights/