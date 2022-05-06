Second phase of new digital signs on M50 to go live next week

The second phase of a programme to install digital signs along Dublin’s M50 orbital motorway is now complete and drivers will see the signs switched on between the Blanchardstown and Red Cow junctions from midweek next week, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A network of 22 overhead gantries with variable message signs displaying information about live traffic incidents, such as accidents or adverse weather or driving conditions, will be fully operational between the Ballymun and Red Cow junctions from the middle of this month.

The new digital signs will come on stream in the southbound lane of the M50 between Blanchardstown and the Red Cow junctions from the middle of next week, followed by the northbound lane the following week, according to a spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The new signs – which will also post variable speed limits as needed and information on lane closures – are part of a €50m overhaul of the M50 under the Motorway Operation Services or (eMOS) programme.

The first phase of the programme got underway last autumn with the first digital signs being switched on between Ballymun (J4) and Castleknock (J6).

The entire motorway is expected to be fitted with the digital signs by early next year.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who announced the programme last September, had said the use of intelligent transport systems (ITS) technology behind the digital signs is designed to allow motorists to slow down in response to collisions, roadworks or other adverse conditions ahead of time and otherwise plan their journeys. The signs are being installed in an incremental basis in order to allow motorists to familiarise themselves with them.

The roll-out and testing of the new signs as well as ongoing seasonal maintenance on the motorway has led to what some motorists have perceived as an inordinate amount of road works taking place on the M50 recently in which some lanes have been closed between 10pm and 6am.

However, a TII spokesman said the road works are part of normal maintenance going on at the same time as the implementation of the digital sign network.

“There is a combination of continuing the works of the Enhanced Motorway Signage Programme, which will be fully operational next week between Ballymun and the Red Cow, along with standard motorway maintenance works which are best to undertake overnight for safety reasons,” he said.