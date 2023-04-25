Scrambler bikes ‘causing havoc’ in south Dublin housing estate

Residents of Suncroft Park in Tallaght say a green area is being plagued by scrambler bikes — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A housing estate in south Dublin has become a “sulky track” with roaming horses and scrambler bikes causing havoc for residents, councillors have been told.

Residents of Suncroft Park, Tallaght, are calling for the green area in the centre of their estate to be “reclaimed” for community use amid ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“There is so much activity in it with scramblers and horses and all sorts going on in the field that you can see a sulky track around it,” councillor Patrick Holohan told Monday’s area meeting.

“There are a lot of kids in that area and it doesn’t really seem safe,” he added.

Cllr Holohan said the bikes have “taken over the estate” and gardaí are relying on residents to “finger point to somebody and maybe give their name forward and it’s not a safe approach”.

“It’s the green in front of their house and we need to reinstall a respect for the area,” he added.

Proposals have been put forward to install railing around the green. However, the local authority said it is “reluctant” to do so as “there isn’t scope within the budget to take that approach”.

Councillor Charlie O’Connor said the local community are “very vexed” that legislation around the use of scrambler bikes was promised from government, but “we are still waiting”.

The bill to amend the Road Traffic Acts 1961 would give gardaí the power to seize and detain quad bikes and scrambler motorcycles when being used unlawfully, including in public parks and green spaces.

“I think it’s time that something was done about the Road Traffic Act which will govern the scrambler issue and people are very vexed that we were promised this legislation,” councillor O’Connor said.

Councillor Mick Duff said the issue with scrambler bikes is “damning communities” and destroying space that could be used for recreational facilities.

Over the weekend there were further issues in Kiltipper, Tallaght, with young people disturbing residents with scrambler bikes.

The manager for the local authority said he “wasn’t aware” of sulky racing happening in Suncroft Park.

“We would be very reluctant to start erecting railings around open spaces,” he said.

“We believe it would be the wrong thing to do. It’s obviously the case that we have erected railings on a number of occasions, such as around Butler McGee Park and Jobstown Park.

“They have been absolutely necessary, but we believe it would be a retrograde step to start fencing off open spaces in housing estates,” he added.

South Dublin County Council has proposed to arrange a meeting with residents and gardaí to put forward an alternative solution to deal with scrambler bikes in the area.