Scrambler bikes a ‘scourge’ in south Dublin amid calls to expedite legislation

Legislation to give gardaí the power to seize scrambler bikes is taking “far too long” amid calls for the government to “expedite” the process.

Youths driving scramblers in public areas has become a “scourge” in areas of south Dublin, with bikes being used to transport drugs and other illegal activity, according to councillors.

The bill to amend the Road Traffic Acts 1961 would give gardaí the power to seize and detain quad bikes and scrambler motorcycles when being used unlawfully, including in public parks and green spaces.

Councillor Paddy O’Connor, who raised a motion to call on the government to “expedite” the bill said gardaí have “protested many times that they are unable to take action” because of the lack of legislation.

“The journey of this legislation ended two weeks ago when it was finally passed by the Seanad and sent to the Aras for the signature of the president and enactment,” said Cllr O’Connor at a special South Dublin County Council meeting.

Cllr O’Connor said the bill would “ensure that anyone who uses a scrambler or other comparable vehicle dangerously in any location can be prosecuted for reckless driving”.

“The challenge now is to make sure that the legislation, having been signed, is quickly and effectively enacted and the gardaí are given instruction and direction to go about their business.”

While Councillor Francis Timmons said scrambler bikes have become a “scourge” in Clondalkin for drug dealing.

“These are a scourge in Clondalkin,” he said. “A lot is being used for illegal activity, and particularly drug dealing. I get a lot of phone calls up around where I live about them and I hope this bill really gets confiscations and charges.”

Cllr Timmons said there is a “real issue” with enforcement on teenagers who are breaking the law. “We know that most of them are basically given a slap on the hand and sent back and that’s a real issue long term,” he said.

“I hope the guards are given the power, the instructions, the funds and most importantly, because there is a huge lack of guards in Clondalkin, the manpower to be able to deal with this.”

Councillor William Carey said it is “ironic” that the issue has moved onto e-scooters after a recent video went viral of an e-scooter speeding down the M50 last week.

“I’m sure everybody is aware of the piece of video that has gone around on social media of somebody literally flying, hovering up the M50 on one of these scooters,” he said.

“There is no doubt that there is a huge deficit in our legislation,” he added.

While Councillor Teresa Costello said teenagers are not “mentally mature enough” to deal with emergencies which may occur as a result of a collision.

“It’s kids that are using these and they are not mentally mature enough to deal with what they are driving and to deal with if an emergency happens,” she said.

“My fear is, they are kids and it's life ending or life changing, catastrophic situations that happen when there is no way of dealing with it.”