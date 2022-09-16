Sandymount residents facing year-long water disruption as Irish Water announces pipe replacement project

Residents of Sandymount in Dublin are facing up to 12 months of disruption as Irish Water has announced the commencement of significant infrastructural works in the coming weeks.

Irish Water said more than 80,000 Dubliners will benefit from a more “sustainable and secure water” supply as a result of the project to replace a century-old pipeline in the area.

Working in connection with Dublin City Council, the organisation said it identified the major arterial pipeline, which runs along Sandymount’s Beach Road and Strand Road.

Irish water said the pipe needs “full replacement due to its age and deteriorating condition” and works are due to commence in late September.

To facilitate the project, the Strand Road will be limited to northbound traffic with southbound traffic following a signposted diversion for the duration of the works. The project is expected to be complete by early Summer 2023.

Irish Water said the project is part of a wider strategy to manage the water supply across the city, by reducing leakage, and ensuring a safer, more reliable supply for homes and businesses.

Project lead Matthew Thomson said: “Out of almost 10,000km of pipeline in the Dublin region, nearly 800km were installed before 1930, and almost 1,000km were laid before 1940.

“This section of pipeline was constructed almost 100 years ago and is in very poor condition, running underneath Beach and Strand Road and servicing the eastern part of Dublin City.

"Over the last decade, the instances of this pipe bursting and leaking have increased due to its fragile and deteriorating condition, causing major operational challenges to limit supply disruption and undertake complex repairs

“We are delighted to announce this major investment through the Leakage Reduction Programme which will alleviate these issues and bring this critical part of Dublin’s water network into the 21st century.”

He added: “We are acutely aware that upgrades to our critical infrastructure can be disruptive to the local community and road users and so we are using innovative and modern engineering techniques to reduce the impact of the works.

"Based on previous experiences, we know that the short-term inconvenience will be overshadowed by the long-term benefits that the new pipeline will deliver.”

Also known as "trunk mains”, arterial water mains are often described as the “motorways” of the water network, carrying a significant amount of water at high pressure. Leakage in these pipes can lead to large volumes of treated water being lost.

Dublin City Council senior engineer, Stephen Burke, added: “This is a complex project that will involve working around a myriad of underground services such as gas, telecoms and electricity.

"Isolating a trunk main for upgrade work presents a significant challenge in maintaining supply to the city.

"To that end, over the last few years, Dublin City Council and Irish Water have been undertaking major upgrades at strategic trunk main control points. These upgrades improve our ability to divert water around the main in question to facilitate the planned network enhancements.”