Samantha Mumba joins former Bond girl Jane Seymour filming crime drama in Dublin

Samantha Mumba (39) has revealed she has joined the cast of crime drama Harry Wild alongside ex Bond girl Jane Seymour (71).

Filming for the second season of the hit TV show is reportedly underway in Dublin, where Samantha has posed outside her trailer.

"Day one done!! #Harry Wild,” she wrote on Instagram.

The grinning snap of the singer also reveals her character’s name: Paula Kenny.

She follows in the footsteps of fellow Irish star Amy Huberman in appearing on the show.

The murder mystery follows Dublin lecturer Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild (played by Jane Seymour) who has recently retired but can’t resist interfering in the police cases of her detective son.

Fans and followers of Samantha have congratulated the star on the casting, with one writing: “Amazing, can’t wait to watch.”

Another said: “We love to see it!!”

"Welcome home,” fellow Irish star Amanda Brunker wrote.

"Yay!! How exciting!!” another cheered in the comments.

Amy Huberman stars as leading lady Jane’s daughter-in-law on the show.

Taking to Instagram at the close of the last season, Amy said: "Okay, I’m married to Jane now, soz Bod it’s been gorge.

"Almost wrapped on #HarryWild, had just a lil part but had a LOT of fun doing it and was really so lovely to go out and play with such fab peoples I don’t live with after a billion and a half yonks in lockdown and making a small human baby person and clearing my sock drawer etc etc etc.

"Thanks for being a rocking onscreen Ma-in-Law @janeseymour #Harrywild @acorn_tv."

The close-knit cast quickly became firm pals during filming for the last season.

“Amy and Brian became my best friends, and I was part of their family. I hung out, played with the kids, helped with the cooking. Amy really took me under her wing, and I feel like she’s a younger version of me,” Jane told Sunday Life Magazine.

Read More



