Rosanna Davison launches Arnotts Christmas Shop

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – well at least at Arnotts landmark store in Dublin’s city centre.

Top model Rosanna Davison was on hand earlier today to officially launch its Christmas Shop which is now open.

This year, the store said that the Shop showcases some of the most realistic trees available with a collection of artificial Christmas trees developed with actual branch cuttings from trees found in nature.

Despite still being more than three months away from Christmas, the magical themes and glamorous decorations are on full display at the Shop, which is located in its own dedicated space on the second level.

Also available are traditional and new festive favourites from berry adorned frosted door wreaths and garlands to bows and teddy bears.

This year includes four different collections of decorations to choose from.

The traditional ‘Festive Nollaig’ collection is made up of classic reds, golds and pine green decorations. The ‘Baubles in Bloom’ collection comprises of blush tones and velvet pinks with floral art and dazzling ornaments.

Meanwhile, the ‘Starlight and Sparkle’ collection captures “the beauty of a winter landscape” in shades of white, blue and silver. The ‘Jolly Holidays’ theme has been created using vibrant red and rich green with white and silver accents.

Aspen, an Irish company based in Co Wicklow, will return this year with their range of bows, wreaths, and garlands to compliment the decorations, Arnotts said.