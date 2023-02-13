Rob McElhenney brings It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia podcast to Dublin’s 3 Arena

Co-owners of Wrexham, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Pic: Getty Images

Rob McElhenney, star of Welcome to Wrexham and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is heading for Dublin to record a live podcast.

After selling out theatres in the United States, Rob will be joined by the gang from the hit sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, when they take to the stage in Dublin this April.

Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie) and McElhenney (Mac), will be joined by Megan Ganz (Sunny writer and fan), for The Always Sunny Podcast at the 3Arena on April 17.

The show, which centres around a group of dysfunctional friends who run an Irish bar in Philadelphia, premiered in 2005.

It quickly gained a mass following and over the last decade has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Charlie Day (right) with the rest of the Always Sunny cast

Charlie Day (right) with the rest of the Always Sunny cast

McElhenney is also gaining new fans after buying Wrexham football club with his good friend and Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds.

They have turned their attempts to resurrect the non-league side into the hit TV series, Welcome to Wrexham. Their recent FA Cup match against Sheffield United was the most streamed on ESPN in the US that weekend.

The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! looks back on the past 15 seasons of the hit show. It will feature stories and laugh as the cast reflect on nearly two decades of making the hit series.

Starting with the first episode, the creators and stars recap their memories of making the show and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades.

Fans can be guaranteed an evening of personal memories and anecdotes, and perhaps some surprise guests.

BIG NEWS: We’re coming to London for two shows on 4/16 and Dublin for one show only on 4/17! Pre-sale tix go live this Weds 2/15 at 10am GMT! Use code: “SUNNY” at checkout!



We can’t wait to see you there! ☀️��#thesunnypodcast #charlieday @RMcElhenney @GlennHowerton @meganganz pic.twitter.com/wTJh0rl1un — The Always Sunny Podcast (@TheSunnyPodcast) February 13, 2023

The cast of the show are no strangers to Ireland as they previously filmed two episodes here back in 2021. The episodes were called ‘The Gang Goes to Ireland’ and ‘The Gang Still in Ireland’.

There was even a call out for a Danny DeVito stunt double when they were filming in Dublin.

Tickets are available via pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, February 15, and to the general public at 10am on Friday, February 17.