Rent in Dublin: Cheapest one-bed and family homes available on the city’s northside and southside

The latest figures make for grim reading for those looking to rent a home in Dublin. Reduced availability combined with rising prices has created something of a perfect storm.
Despite clear evidence of increased demand in the capital, there were only 712 properties available to rent in Dublin, according to the latest Daft.ie report.
While rents rose by 10pc nationally in the final quarter of 2021, the increase in Dublin was 4.1pc – the largest three-month jump since 2014.
In north county Dublin, the average rent was €1,897 for the last quarter, up 13.9pc on the same period the previous year.
The figure was €2,006 for the north city (up 9.8pc); €1,996 for the city centre (up 7.2pc); €2,145 for south city (up 8.3pc); €1,962 for west county Dublin (up 11pc); and €2,258 for south county Dublin (up 7.9pc).
South county Dublin was the most expensive place to rent, while the city centre was the cheapest. A search of available one-bed accommodation and average family homes by Independent.ie confirms there are slim pickings for renters in the Dublin market.
Commenting on the findings of the Daft.ie report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics in Trinity College, said: “As ever, the solution remains in the construction of large numbers of market and cost-rental housing to cater for tenants of all incomes.”