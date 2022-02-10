Rent in Dublin: Cheapest one-bed and family homes available on the city’s northside and southside

The cost of renting in Dublin rose by 4.1pc in the final quarter of 2021, the largest three-month jump since 2014

The latest figures make for grim reading for those looking to rent a home in Dublin. Reduced availability combined with rising prices has created something of a perfect storm.

Despite clear evidence of increased demand in the capital, there were only 712 properties available to rent in Dublin, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

While rents rose by 10pc nationally in the final quarter of 2021, the increase in Dublin was 4.1pc – the largest three-month jump since 2014.

In north county Dublin, the average rent was €1,897 for the last quarter, up 13.9pc on the same period the previous year.

The figure was €2,006 for the north city (up 9.8pc); €1,996 for the city centre (up 7.2pc); €2,145 for south city (up 8.3pc); €1,962 for west county Dublin (up 11pc); and €2,258 for south county Dublin (up 7.9pc).

South county Dublin was the most expensive place to rent, while the city centre was the cheapest. A search of available one-bed accommodation and average family homes by Independent.ie confirms there are slim pickings for renters in the Dublin market.

There were 82 one-bed apartments listed for Dublin city centre on the Daft.ie website. The cheapest one-bed was on Marlborough Street for €300 per week.

Of the eight three-bed homes listed for the same area, the lowest rent was €1,976 per month for a house in East Wall.

In the south city, there were 119 one-bed properties available to rent. The least expensive was a flat in Harold’s Cross for €900 per month.

In terms of three-bed options, the best monthly rent was €1,800 per month for a property in Ballyfermot.

In south Dublin, 128 one-beds were advertised, where properties in Tallaght or Clondalkin could be found for €500 per month.

A three-bed house was available for €1,800 a month in Palmerstown, or €1,815 in Newcastle.

There were 78 one-bed flats advertised for north county Dublin, with the cheapest at €600 a month in Swords.

The best value for renting a three-bed home was €1,700 per month for a detached house in Donabate.

In the north city, a one-bed property in upmarket Howth was available for €1,070 per month, with the next cheapest in Poppintree, Ballymun, costing €1,100.

The lowest rent for a three-bed house was €1,400 a month in Finglas.

Commenting on the findings of the Daft.ie report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics in Trinity College, said: “As ever, the solution remains in the construction of large numbers of market and cost-rental housing to cater for tenants of all incomes.”