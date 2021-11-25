Relight your fire – what’s on in Dublin this week

Paul Byrom, Chris Corroon and Aisling Sharkey help you get your panto fix with Red Riding Hood at The Helix. Pic: Leon Farrell / Photocall

If it’s a bit of family fun at the panto you’re after, or an evening in the company of boy band royalty, you won’t be disappointed with what’s on offer in Dublin this week.

Southside

Bell X1 Weekender, Vicar Street

The wonderful Bell X1 return to their spiritual home this week for a three-day ‘weekender’. A fully-seated gig on Friday features the Dowry Strings ensemble; Saturday sees a full band standing show with very special guests, Windings; and Sunday is a seated acoustic performance with support from Arrivalists. According to front man Paul Noonan, the lads will be trying on some new material for size.

Friday, November 26 – Sunday, November 28. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €40. For more, visit www.vicarstreet.com

Beatles Day, The Workman’s Club

The annual Dublin Beatles Festival is now a single day event, setting up shop at the Workman’s Club on Wellington Quay. It will feature live sets from The Rockets (performing songs played by the Fab Four at the Cavern in 1961) and Jon Ward, who will be performing tracks from the band’s remarkable history. Beatles Day also features an afternoon performance of the short play, ‘George, I Can Still Feel Your Kiss in my Tummy’, and a live recording of the acclaimed Beatles podcast, ‘Nothing is Real’, looking at the band’s relationship with Ireland.

Saturday, November 27. Afternoon tickets: €11.29 (events running from 2pm – 5pm). Evening tickets: €20 (events running from 8pm – 10.45pm). For more, visit https://theworkmansclub.com/

Winterfest, Guinness Storehouse

A five-week winter wonderland at the home of Guinness, the inaugural Winterfest promises to be a yuletide festival like no other. Award-winning graphic designer Annie Atkins – whose work has featured in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and The Grand Budapest Hotel - has been drafted in to curate an immersive festive experience “inspired by iconic advertising from the Guinness archive”. Visitors can enjoy Winterfest as part of their Storehouse experience tickets (starting from €18).

Running from Saturday, November 27 – Sunday, January 2 2022. For ticket options and more, visit www.guinness-storehouse.com

Northside

Red Riding Hood, The Helix

Pantomime season is back. First out the gates is Red Riding Hood at the Helix, starring panto favourites Colin Hughes as Buddy, Aidan Mannion as Laurel, Paul Byrom as the wicked warlock and Chris Corroon as Dame Lola. You know the drill. Will Red make it through the “magical pantosphere” and save “Fairy Tale Land” from the evil baddies? We’re fairly confident she will - and that the rest of us will probably have a great laugh along the way.

Previewing from Friday, November 26 (official opening on Sunday, November 28) and running on select dates until January 9, 2022. Tickets from €25. See https://thehelix.ie/

Gary Barlow, 3Arena

The Take That singer is back (for good) and ready to shine (sorry) with a million love songs that’ll relight your fire (OK, we’ll stop it now). All jokes aside, Barlow’s ‘Crooner Sessions’ – recorded live with some of his most famous singer buddies throughout 2020 – was one of the more enjoyable lockdown musical presentations. He even found time to write and record a new chart-topping LP, Music Played by Humans. Now, he’s got a Christmas record on the way (The Dream of Christmas) and he’s back on tour, kicking off in Ireland this weekend. Support comes from Leona Lewis.

Sunday, November 28. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €49.50. For more, visit https://3arena.ie/

Mabel’s Magnificent Flying Machine, Gate Theatre

A “pop-up Christmas adventure”, written and directed by Louise Lowe, Mabel’s Magnificent Flying Machine tells the story of a loveable, clumsy elf named Mabel Mayfly (Caitríona Ennis). Poor Mabel is always getting into trouble and almost never gets to do any of the cool stuff at Santa’s workshop. One day, she discovers a way to make Santa’s sleigh travel faster, but a secret test flight goes sideways and, long story short, Mabel’s awesome new sleigh has crashed through the roof of Dublin’s Gate Theatre. She’s relying on the kindness of audience members to help her put her magnificent flying machine back together.

Previews next Wednesday, December 1 at 5pm and 7pm (official opening the following day). Tickets: €10 / €15 (€45 family). For audiences aged 6+. Running on select dates until Friday December 24. For more, visit www.gatetheatre.ie