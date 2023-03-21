Rare Dublin street signs up for auction as part of unique collection

Hugh Nolan with the sign for Dawson Street, part of his collection going up for auction next week. Pic: Michael Donnelly

A unique part of Dublin’s history could be yours as hundreds of old street signs go up for sale next week.

Signs for Dawson Street, North Circular Road and Buckingham Street will be among those going under the hammer at an auction on March 27 and 28.

They form part of thousands of items collected from car boot sales by motor enthusiast Hugh Nolan.

The 65-year-old led a double life buying vintage cars, signposts, and other memorabilia, which he is now putting up for sale in his “retirement auction”.

Hugh, a contract manager in the construction trade in Belfast for 30 years, opened McNean Antique and Salvage Shop in Blacklion, Cavan.

Everything in the store will be up for sale – including a staggering collection of around 200 vintage Irish street signs and signposts.

“Typically, collections similar to what I have only come on sale when the owner dies,” Hugh said.

“I want to put mine on the market now while I can enjoy it and have many conversations with similar minded enthusiasts.

“The signage would have come into private ownership as they were being replaced – they are worthless to whoever is swapping them out for a newer sign, so in many cases they would have been marked to be destroyed.

“I never told anyone I had a second life while I was working in the building trade. I would get up at 5am on a Sunday to do the car boot sale circuit.

“I sold nothing and bought everything. I had things stored in every nook and cranny of the house, from the attic to the garage, before opening the store,” he added.

Hugh Nolan's collection includes around 200 street signs

Hugh Nolan's collection includes around 200 street signs

Hugh’s Dublin collection includes signs for Herbert Road, North Circular Road, Dermot O’Hurley Avenue and Hammond Lane.

He also has Park Avenue, Dawson Street, Washington Street, Buckingham Street, Highfield Grove, Frederick Court, and Brookvale Road signs.

Pub and garage signs he picked up over the years have made it into scenes from the forthcoming movie, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, starring Liam Neeson, Colm Meaney and Kerry Condon.

The signs face stiff competition from a 1970 Rover V8, guided at €15,000, and owned by Hugh since 2006. But he will not be saying goodbye to all his motoring treasures.

“Loving cars is a bug, and I’ve got it. I have the parts for a Triumph Spitfire, a Jaguar, and another Rover, and I’m looking forward to working on them in the coming months and years when I have more time on my hands,” he added.

The auction takes place on March 27 and 28, with viewing at the antique shop in Blacklion on March 24, 25 and 26 from 10am to 5pm.