Raheny family to skydive in memory of ‘adventurous and positive’ grandad

A family from Raheny is set to skydive in memory of their “adventurous and positive” grandad, who passed away in March 2021.

Larry Cowley from Artane suffered from heart disease throughout his life but he never let it hold him back.

Now, his granddaughter Amy Byrne along with her brother Darren, her husband Sean, her cousin Alison and her boyfriend Marc - are all jumping out of a plane in his memory.

Amy told Independent.ie: “My Grandad passed away during Covid. It was challenging. My Grandad was such a positive person, he was always happy, always smiling and we were all so close to him. He was very involved in our lives, for me, he was one of my best friends.

"He suffered from heart failure, he had a heart attack when he was 40, he had heart disease, treble bypass and throughout his whole life, he was in and out of Beaumont Hospital.

“He always stayed happy. He always told us that life was too short and ‘don’t worry, be happy’, he’d always sing that to us.

“If we had a bad day, he’d always cheer us up even when he had so much going on. He was always encouraging us to try new things, live our lives and enjoy it.

“He was so sociable, everyone loved him. He loved sunshine, he was always out and about. He’d yap to everyone in the local shop with a big smile on his face. He was always so full of adventure so that’s why we’re doing this.

“He always told us the sky's the limit, so now, we’re going to the sky. We’re doing a skydive in memory of Grandad. We want to do something; he deserves the world, so we want to make a mark for him.”

Expand Close Larry Cowley from Artane suffered from heart disease throughout his life but he never let it hold him back. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Larry Cowley from Artane suffered from heart disease throughout his life but he never let it hold him back.

Amy and her family are raising money for the Irish Heart Foundation, who provide national guidelines and empower patients throughout Ireland.

She added: “Heart disease is one of the most common conditions in Ireland and the Irish Heart Foundation has so many resources for patients.

“I say he’s looking down on us asking ‘what are you doing?’ We had the idea in our hearts for a while, all the family will be there to support us jumping out of a plane.

“My Grandad was the centre of the family, we lost a significant member of the family, he was always there.

“We’ve all stayed very close since he passed, we all meet up regularly and we’re always on the phone to each other, it’s lovely. It’s a testament to him. He raised us to be like this.”

Amy and her family are covering the cost of the skydive themselves so any donations will be going to the Irish Heart Foundation. You can check out the Go Fund Me here.