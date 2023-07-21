Q&A: Is Leo Varadkar right to say refuseniks are part of Dublin’s social housing crisis?

The Taoiseach provoked fury with his suggestion that many people were turning down offers of new homes

Thousands of households are on the social housing waiting list

So why is Leo Varadkar at odds with some housing campaigners over the causes of Ireland’s homeless crisis?

Because the Taoiseach stands accused of suggesting that when it comes to social housing, beggars can’t be choosers.

Earlier this month, Varadkar claimed many people living in emergency accommodation have turned down more than one offer of a home.

Last Monday, however, the Dublin Simon Community CEO Catherine Kenny said this is “certainly not my experience”.

Like many housing-related rows, this one splits opinion – between those who think the Government is out of touch with reality and those who feel some homeless people have unrealistic expectations about what the State can give them.

​How does the social housing system work?

Anyone who wants a social home must apply to the relevant local authority or housing association.

These bodies have 12 weeks to decide whether the applicant is eligible. Successful candidates are then put on a waiting list or “allocation scheme”.

The most recent figures, published last November, showed 57,842 households on this list, which is a reduction of more than a third since 2016.

When a social home is offered, the applicant has no legal obligation to take it. However, a council can decide whether the explanation given is ‘reasonable’.

People who refuse more than one reasonable offer in the course of a year are suspended from the list for 12 months – and also lose their rent supplement.​

What exactly did Varadkar say about these refusals?

The Taoiseach was speaking at a briefing about his Government’s flagship programme Housing for All on July 11.

“I think we measure success on the number of things we can control,” Varadkar argued, pointing out that problems such as family breakups are out of his hands.

He then added: “There are lots of people who are in emergency accommodation and refuse multiple offers to [move into] social housing.

“It’s a much more complicated picture than people would like to make out.”​

And those comments have since been condemned as tone-deaf?

Yes. During a bitter Dáil clash the following day, opposition parties accused Varadkar of dodging his own responsibility for homelessness.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Taoiseach’s remarks had caused “real hurt and anger”, while Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns told him they were “shameful… beneath you and your office… you’re the Taoiseach of the country, you can’t say things like that.”

In response, Varadkar insisted that he had just stated “a simple fact” and his opponents were “misrepresenting” him.

However, the Taoiseach said he was happy to substitute the word “some” for “lots” when describing the number of social housing refusals.

He also confirmed that there are no plans to put a cap on the amount of times someone can say no to a social home.

Catherine Kenny, CEO Dublin Simon at the launch the 40th Dublin Simon Home Run in the Phoenix Park.

​So does the evidence bear out Varadkar’s original claim or not?

It all depends how you define “lots of people”. According to analysis carried out by the Herald last month, almost 5,100 out of around 25,000 social housing offers were declined in 2021 and 2022. That’s a refusal rate of just over 20pc.

Within those statistics, there are huge regional variations. Kildare social housing applicants were the hardest to satisfy, with 38pc of homes refused, while in Clare it was just 3.8pc.

Dublin City and South Dublin were among the nine council areas with a higher than average rejection rate.​

What reasons do people give for turning down a social home?

They are many and varied. The most common relate to space, with applicants complaining that the property does not have enough bedrooms, a garden or somewhere to park.

Other explanations include: being too close to an abusive ex-partner, inadequate heating, a ban on pets and a surrounding area with a reputation for anti-social behaviour.

A few sound downright flimsy, such as “furniture does not fit”. All this has fuelled a suspicion that certain social housing applicants are being far too fussy.

“Some of the reasons are bizarre,” Fine Gael Shankill/Killiney councillor Jim Gildea told Newstalk radio last January.

“People want to live within a certain distance of their family home, or they want to have more or less a sea view.

“We have situations in the county, not very many, where people have refused to go out of homelessness because the house that was offered to them didn’t meet their expectation.

“That is nonsense and that is wrong.”​

What do housing charities say?

That the vast majority of excuses given for refusing social homes are completely valid. As campaigners point out, around a third of people on the social housing list are waiting five years or more.

During that time, their families might have grown or their needs changed in other ways.

Rory Hearne, a lecturer on housing at Maynooth University, has specifically warned against condemning social housing applicants who insist on having their relations nearby.

“For privileged people, it is probably hard to understand that this is a legitimate reason… because if you have enough income to buy everything like childcare or healthcare, then you can choose to live where you want,” Hearne told Independent.ie last week.

“But if you are on a lower income, you tend to rely more on family support for childcare and basic social networks.”​

Isn’t there some way to target offers at people more likely to accept them?

Yes, it’s called Choice-Based Letting (CBL). Under this process, local authorities advertise homes online and applicants can register their interest. As a result, people are less likely to get offered completely unsuitable places and the whole system is speeded up.

CBL is still fairly new, with just over half of Ireland’s councils now operating it. The early signs, however, are encouraging.

Meath County Council, for example, introduced CBL at the end of 2021 and saw its social housing refusal rate drop from 30pc to 10.5pc within a year.

Finally, isn’t this row just another symptom of the basic problem – Ireland doesn’t have enough homes, social or otherwise?

Exactly. A recent analysis by prominent policy analysts Mel Reynolds and Lorcan Sirr found that at current output rates, Ireland’s social housing list will take more than half a century to clear.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien insisted last month that “the pipeline is good”, with 19,000 social homes at various stages of construction.

For now, one thing beyond dispute is that charities such as Dublin Simon need all the help they can get.

“There’s over 9,000 people homeless in Dublin alone,” Catherine Kenny pointed out when launching the charity’s 40th annual fundraising Home Run (formerly the Fun Run), which will take place on October 7 in the Phoenix Park.

“Organisations like [us], we’re just not going to do it on our own. We need everyone involved.”