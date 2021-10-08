Q&A: Will this Halloween be a horror show for Dublin’s emergency services?

Some of the 2,000 fireworks seized in Bray under Operation Tombola this week

October 31 has become a date to fear for many communities, with the festivities a magnet for drunken trouble-makers. But is this just part of of Dublin’s wider anti-social behaviour problem?

So why does Micheál Martin want to pour cold water over one of Ireland’s most ancient traditions?

Because the Taoiseach believes Halloween bonfires must become a thing of the past. “We should be encouraging their elimination,” Martin told Dáil Éireann last week. “I participated in bonfires myself [as a child]… we thought we were the bee’s knees – but when I think of all those black tyres we burned when we were sitting around thinking, ‘This is great’, it was pollution.”

As the Taoiseach made clear, his anti-bonfire attitude is not just about helping the environment. Martin sees these blazes as a magnet for the anti-social behaviour that makes October such a dreaded month for An Garda Síochána, emergency services and many local communities who fear Halloween 2021 could be one of the worst yet.

Isn’t Halloween supposed to be a time of family fun?

In theory, yes. Halloween has its roots in the old Gaelic festival of Samhain, when farmers burned crops and animal bones as sacrifices to their pagan gods. Today it’s associated with eating barmbrack, putting up scary decorations and giving sweets to children in costumes – but all too often drunken trouble-makers end up making October 31 a genuine nightmare.

“Halloween has become an excuse for wanton vandalism and lawlessness throughout Dublin and other cities,” said the Dublin Bay North Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey. “Every year, it starts earlier and earlier. People and animals are being terrorised and public open spaces are being destroyed. It’s the same every year and it has to stop.”

What exactly makes bonfires so dangerous?

The stuff that people try to burn. In a typical October, Dublin City Council receives around 400 calls to clear stashes of illegal bonfire material, including fridges, sofas and Micheál Martin’s dreaded black tyres. Some of these items emit noxious fumes, but the more immediate problem is that they are unstable and can easily topple over.

“The thing about bonfires is, you don’t know what’s in them,” the Dublin Fire Brigade station officer Darren O’Connor has said. “You don’t know how they’re going to behave. Bonfires stacked really high will collapse as the fire develops. If kids are too close, the costumes will catch fire, the skin will burn and you can sustain injuries.”

But isn’t the most dangerous thing about bonfires that they go hand-in-hand with fireworks?

Exactly. Fireworks are illegal under the 2006 Criminal Justice Act and anyone caught using or selling them can face fines as high as €10,000 plus up to five years in prison. This hasn’t stopped bangers from becoming a familiar sound in the evenings leading up to every Halloween, since they can be easily imported from Northern Ireland where the law is much looser.

Fireworks are also terrifying for cats and dogs, which is why the DSPCA urges people to keep their pets indoors on October 31. They also contain a huge explosive force and may cause life-changing injuries if not handled properly.

In September 2020, for example, young Sean Redmond from Ballyfermot lost the top of his index finger after a “hot eight” went off prematurely. “Every year my mam has told me not to play with fireworks,” said the 17-year-old. “But you’ll never know the real dangers until it happens to you.”

Why might this year’s Halloween be particularly challenging?

Because it’ll be the first major social occasion after most Covid-19 restrictions are lifted on October 22. The pandemic kept last year’s event relatively quiet, with “only” 202 requests for an ambulance (compared with 298 in 2019). Now, many young people understandably want to start gathering normally again.

Authorities are already taking precautions, including Operation Tombola – a garda anti-firework initiative which this week seized 2,000 explosives worth an estimated €5,000. That’s not enough for councillors such as Fine Gael’s Colm O’Rourke in Cabra-Glasnevin, who is calling for more community policing, extra garda bike units and negotiations with Northern Ireland to secure an all-island fireworks ban.

If it is an exceptionally bad Halloween, will Dublin Fire Brigade be able to cope?

This is another major concern. Last Monday, DFB Siptu members staged a protest outside the Mansion House to highlight what Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan has claimed is a “life and death” staffing crisis.

The ambulance service is also under severe pressure, with RTÉ Liveline listeners last Tuesday hearing about a Dublin teenager who broke his leg after a fall and was left lying on the ground in the rain for more than two hours. When his mother rang 999, she was told: “There’s 48 people in front of him.”

Isn’t there also a perception that during Covid-19, Dublin’s anti-social behaviour problem has become worse than ever?

It depends who you ask. Speaking on RTÉ radio last Tuesday, Garda Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney admitted: “We’re seeing pockets of behaviour… which are causing some individuals concern,” but insisted Dublin overall is “a very, very safe city”. Almost every day, however, Dubliners see evidence that suggests otherwise.

To take just a few recent incidents, Irish taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley needed facial surgery after being attacked near the Liffey boardwalk, Luas passengers were terrified when around 20 brawling thugs boarded a tram at Parnell Street and a Deliveroo driver was pinned to the ground in Temple Bar by a man brandishing a wine bottle while someone else shouted: “Go back to your own country.”

“I’m here 12 years and I’ve never seen the likes of it,” says the Licensed Vintners Association chairman Noel Anderson, who runs two city centre bars. “There are gangs of youths roaming around, attacking people. We’re asking the powers that be to address it.”

Finally, does this mean our annual concern about Halloween is just part of the bigger problem that affects Dublin all year round?

Yes. Justice Minister Heather Humphreys acknowledged the recent rise in anti-social behaviour last Wednesday and promised An Garda Síochána will unveil new measures to address it “in the coming weeks”.

The public’s top priority is obvious, with an RTÉ Claire Byrne Live poll last Monday finding 82pc want to see more gardaí on our streets. Until that happens, the grim reality is that Halloween will go on being a truly frightening experience for many Dubliners – no matter how much Micheál Martin wants to damp down the flames.