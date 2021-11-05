Q&A: Will the surge in anti-social behaviour on the Dart lead to a Christmas rail strike?

The shocking surge in anti-social behaviour has led unions to demand a new garda unit for public transport – but with the force not so keen, industrial action on our trains seems a real possibility.

Why has it come to this?

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is threatening industrial action over what it calls a “hellish” rise in anti-social behaviour.

Last week, the union wrote a letter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, senior government ministers and Iarnród Éireann management, claiming that every day rail staff have to cope with “downright thuggery which has gone well beyond a tipping point”.

Now the NBRU is balloting its 800 members, asking for a mandate to organise work stoppages until it gets its key demand – a Garda public transport unit.

Siptu, which represents 4,500 workers in the sector, has also said it “will not be found wanting” if strikes are needed.

“I would say to politicians quite directly… are you actually waiting for a serious injury or worse?” the NBRU’s general secretary Dermot O’Leary has asked.

“Unless we have a police presence dedicated to public transport, you’re not going to see a drop in the behaviour that we’re witnessing.”

Just how bad is the problem?

The statistics speak for themselves. Between 2016 and 2020, reports of anti-social behaviour on Irish trains more than doubled.

From June 2020 to June 2021, there were 2,300 cases, of which 369 qualified as “aggressive” and 70 involved attacks on Irish Rail staff or commuters. Behind these figures lie some truly shocking human stories.

“It’s everything,” O’Leary has said, “from sexual harassment to verbal assaults, physical assaults, threats of rape on some of our women members, openly taking drugs, shooting up heroin, snorting cocaine off tables, engaging in sexual acts, being drunk.”

The NBRU’s letter contains anonymous testimony from rail workers to back all this up. “I am going to ride you like a dirty dog… you will be a very sorry girl,” one recalls a passenger telling her.

On a less serious level, the Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny has revealed that during his last Dart journey he was asked, “Hey Pat, do you want a spliff?”

Who is affected most by this kind of intimidating atmosphere?

Above all, women. According to a recent survey by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) called Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes, 7pc of women in Dublin have been sexually harassed on public transport, 55pc nationally would not use it after dark and 34pc say this fear has sometimes stopped them from going out altogether.

They will not have been reassured by a horrific event in Philadelphia last month, when a woman was raped on a transit train – although early reports that several other passengers filmed the event on their phones while failing to intervene are now being disputed.

“You want to draw the least attention to yourself,” one 19-year-old woman told TII researchers. “I bring a big coat so I can wrap up and hide in it. If you need to run, you don’t want to waste time getting your heels off.”

So what exactly does the NBRU want?

Basically, a new Garda unit that’s devoted to patrolling public transport, monitoring CCTV footage and responding to incidents before they get out of hand.

An Garda Síochána already has many specialist divisions such as the Traffic Corps, the Criminal Assets Bureau, and the Crime and Security Branch.

While Iarnród Éireann has tried to tackle anti-social behaviour by hiring private security firms, it doesn’t have the power to detain or arrest troublemakers.

“I think it’s incumbent on the Garda Commissioner to recognise that Irish Rail can’t do this on their own,” says the Fine Gael Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell, who last month heard a group of young men on a night train to Malahide chanting, “Let’s rape her!” as a woman left their carriage.

“Recruitment and investment in An Garda Síochána has been significantly increased in recent years… we’re now looking at close to 15,000 gardaí. So I’m very confident the Commissioner has the resources at his fingertips.”

But clearly the Garda top brass themselves are not so keen?

No. Back in 2018, the then transport minister Shane Ross got opinions from all stakeholders on creating a transport policing service.

He reported back that Garda management had ruled it out and believed, “Effective local community policing efforts can meet the policing needs of the rail network.”

The National Transport Authority does not support this idea either, with chief executive Anne Graham declaring last week, “We don’t believe that’s appropriate.”

Irish Rail points out that its security budget has gone up from €3.2m in 2017 to €5.7m today. The company has also introduced a text alert system for passengers to report anti-social behaviour quickly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, however, is clearly keeping his options open. “It’s very, very important that the staff on our trains and buses are protected,” he said last week. “We will work with An Garda Síochána to devise the best means of doing that.”

What does the general public think?

On this issue at least, the NBRU can claim overwhelming support. According to an opinion poll carried out by The Journal last month, 89pc of people back a public transport police unit, 9pc disagree and the rest are undecided.

Whether or not they think it justifies rail workers going on strike, of course, is another question.

Can we learn from other countries’ experiences?

Almost certainly. Railway police operate in the United States, China, Australia, Canada, India, France, Germany, Italy and many other places – including Britain, where a specialist force was created as long ago as 1949.

Last year the Police Service of Northern Ireland launched a six-month pilot programme called the Safe Transport Team, including a black Labrador called Acer who is reportedly highly trained to “sniff out danger”.

Finally, will a Christmas rail strike really happen or is the NBRU just letting off steam?

Barring a shock, the NBRU’s members will indeed vote for industrial action later this month.

Unlike some unions, this one also has a history of making good on its threats – there was a three-week Bus Éireann strike and several 24-hour stoppages on Irish Rail as recently as 2017.

Either way, however, even the NBRU accepts that a transport police unit “would not be a panacea” to stamp out bad behaviour on public transport.

Fundamentally, thuggery is a problem for society as a whole – and there’s a widespread fear that the train left the station on this one a long time ago.