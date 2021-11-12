Q&A: Will a directly elected mayor solve all Dublin’s problems?

Next year, a Citizens’ Assembly will start discussing how to make the long-suggested proposal of a directly elected mayor a reality. But big questions remain – including fears Dubliners might end up creating a monster.

So should anyone who wants to become Dublin’s first ever directly elected mayor start getting their posters ready?

Not just yet, but the contest certainly seems closer than ever before. Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that in 2022, the Citizens’ Assembly will be asked to discuss how exactly a Mayor of Dublin would work.

He then wants Dubliners to decide whether or not they like that assembly’s proposals on the same day as local and European elections in 2024.

If this plebiscite is passed, there should be a mayoral election shortly afterwards – the biggest shake-up of our local government since ratepayers chose Daniel O’Connell to lead the new Dublin Corporation in 1841.

Doesn’t Dublin have a mayor already?

The capital has a Lord Mayor, chosen every year by members of Dublin City Council (which is only one of the county’s four local authorities). Although some manage to create a bigger public profile for themselves than others, it’s basically a ceremonial role with no executive powers.

In theory, somebody could serve as Lord Mayor for longer than 12 months. In practice, the political parties make deals so that as many councillors as possible have a chance to wear the gold chain around their necks and live at the Mansion House.

“Sticking with the current annual circus where horse trading decides who gets to (be Lord Mayor) is no longer tenable,” the Green Party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin has declared. “Our cities need real political leadership.”

So who does actually run the capital?

The most powerful person in Dublin City Council is its chief executive, appointed by the civil service. Owen Keegan is the current occupant and a man who tends to divide opinion.

This year alone, Keegan has ruffled feathers by supporting a €25m whitewater rafting project at George’s Dock (now postponed), complaining that giving tents to homeless people makes the city feel “edgy” and suggesting to UCD Students’ Union that it build its own low-cost accommodation.

After the last controversy caused a protest outside DCC offices and criticism from Micheál Martin downwards, Keegan apologised for what he called “an element of sarcasm” in his letter.

Many supporters of a directly elected mayor have no problem with Keegan personally. They simply believe that a civil servant will always follow central government policy over local representatives’ wishes.

In the words of veteran Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, it is like “Brown Thomas appointing the managing director of Arnotts”.

What are the main arguments for letting a directly elected mayor take control instead?

They boil down to a question once asked by US secretary of state Henry Kissinger: “Who do I phone when I want to talk to Europe?” Advocates claim that Dublin needs a public champion with a personal mandate to take big decisions on issues such as housing, transport, planning, amenities and waste management.

They point to international examples including Mayor of Barcelona Pasqual Maragall securing the 1992 Olympic Games, Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani slashing crime with a zero-tolerance approach and Mayor of London Ken Livingstone reducing traffic through a congestion charge.

“Directly elected mayors are not a panacea for all that ails local government,” says the DCU academic Deiric Ó Broin, co-editor of a book called Mayoral Governance in Dublin. “But they offer a massive leap forward in terms of accountability, leadership and helping to make the city they represent more liveable for all its citizens.”

What about the arguments against?

Critics warn that Dubliners might end up creating a monster. A Mayor of Dublin would have won more votes than any other individual bar the President, making life awkward for any Taoiseach if their policies clash.

Opposition parties could use the post as a platform to attack the Government and cause political gridlock. Above all, it might attract celebrity or joke candidates who are better at self-publicity than actually running things.

In 2002, the British town of Hartlepool was given its first elected mayor and chose a man in a monkey suit whose campaign slogan was: “Free bananas for schoolchildren.” After he’d been re-elected twice, the job was abolished.

Hasn’t a Mayor of Dublin already been in the pipeline for ages?

Yes. It was first put forward in the 2001 Local Government Act, then withdrawn. The Green Party also demanded it as part of its price for sharing power with Fianna Fáil in 2007, but that collapsed with the coalition four years later.

In 2014, the then environment minister ‘Big Phil’ Hogan chaired talks with Dublin councillors about creating a directly elected mayor. His proposal was voted down 16 to six by Fingal County Council, which killed it off even though the combined total across all four local authorities was 98 to 19 in favour.

Leo Varadkar, then transport minister, accused Fingal representatives of having “a failed fantasy” about creating a separate identity for themselves.

Finally, last year’s Programme for Government put forward the concept yet again – this time going down the Citizens’ Assembly and plebiscite route so councillors no longer have a veto.

Why have other Irish cities been offered the chance to have a mayor first?

Depending on your point of view, because the Government thinks Dublin deserves special preparation or because it wants to experiment with a guinea pig first.

In 2019, the citizens of Cork, Limerick and Waterford all held votes on whether to have a directly elected mayor. Limerick narrowly said yes, but Cork and Waterford narrowly refused, with many people complaining the plan hadn’t been explained properly.

As a result, the Treaty City will hold Ireland’s first mayoral election next year – although excitement is low and nobody has thrown their hat in the ring yet.

Finally, does the evidence suggest that Dubliners actually want to pick their own mayor?

According to an Ireland Thinks opinion poll taken in 2017, 75pc of Dubliners support the idea in principle. However, some crucial questions remain – exactly what powers would a mayor have, how big should their budget be and what might this mean for the current local authority system?

Next year at the Citizens’ Assembly in Malahide’s Grand Hotel, 100 people will have to start coming up with some convincing answers.