Q&A: Should public transport in Dublin be free of charge?

Commuters wait to get on a bus on O'Connell Street in Dublin. A new report claims public transport should be made free of charge. Pic: Arthur Carron

The city’s buses, trams and trains should all become free of charge. That’s the eye-catching recommendation from the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action’s report, published last week. It urged Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to follow a global trend by scrapping public transport fees.

Critics, however, warn that “free” in this case actually means “paid for in a different way” – and they don’t believe the policy would achieve its main goal of convincing more people to abandon their cars.

What are the main arguments in favour?

“It is a great equaliser,” says Michel van Hulten, a Dutch politician who has campaigned for the idea in his home country. “Why do (our taxes) pay for common needs like urban parks, firefighters, playgrounds, traffic signs, cleaning the streets but not for public transport?”

In principle, this is a progressive measure since it would benefit people on lower incomes most. In practice, it should allow for faster boarding times and eliminate the need to go after fare-dodgers. From an Irish point of view, however, the most common argument is that free public transport could reduce traffic congestion and help us meet our climate change targets.

How much room for improvement in those areas do we have?

A huge amount. Dublin is officially the sixth most congested city in Europe and has the slowest city centre, with speeds dipping as low as six miles per hour (in non-Covid times). This sluggishness is estimated to cost our capital’s economy around €1m every day.

Meanwhile, transport is responsible for 20pc of Ireland’s carbon emissions which are the third highest per capita in the EU. Under the upcoming Climate Action Bill, our aim is to cut them in half by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“No country has ever set such an ambitious target,” Minister Eamon Ryan recently acknowledged. “This is a challenge beyond compare.”

How much would free public transport cost the Irish taxpayer?

Less than you might think, since we subsidise it heavily already. The State pays around €300m every year to companies such as Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann through its PSO (Public Service Obligation). Ireland also provides free transport for all citizens aged 66 or over, which comes to another €95m.

The main expense, then, would be replacing what those companies make from passenger fares. In a normal year (which 2021 obviously isn’t) that comes to around €580m, but it would presumably increase if the services were free and more people used them.

The Oireachtas committee has asked Eamon Ryan to come up with an estimate “as soon as possible”.

Would the public be in favour?

Not surprisingly, yes. An opinion poll last year found that 71pc supported the idea, 25pc were against, and the rest undecided. For now at least, most people’s attitude seems to be “don’t look a gift journey in the mouth”.

Given all that, what’s not to like?

Sceptics have raised a number of objections. Fare-free buses and trains could be a magnet for anti-social behaviour, which Irish Rail has just launched a campaign to crack down on after a worrying rise in violent incidents.

Without an increase in vehicles, the existing ones might become packed like sardine tins and spread infectious diseases. Above all, opponents claim that motorists don’t avoid public transport because it’s too expensive – but because it’s too unreliable.

There’s also a certain snobbery attached to it in some quarters, as shown by the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s alleged comment: “Anyone over 25 who takes the bus has failed in life.”

What does the evidence from abroad show?

It’s patchy. While Luxembourg became the first country to adopt free public transport last year, its success or failure is still unclear because Covid-19 then created a totally artificial situation.

Over 100 cities around the world also have a “your money’s no good here” policy, but most are too small or too recent to tell us much yet. One exception is the Estonian capital of Tallinn, where the proportion of journeys made by bus has increased from 55pc to 63pc since fares were ditched in 2013.

Meanwhile, car trips have decreased only slightly from 31pc to 28pc – suggesting that walkers are actually the biggest winners of all.

What do transport workers think?

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is broadly supportive, but says it will only work if an even more radical step is taken. “You have to ban cars from the city, that is the practical reality here,” said the NBRU’s general secretary Dermot O’Leary on Newstalk radio last week.

“You can’t have a situation where you have free transport with the encouragement to use (it) en masse, and then allow cars to travel alongside buses in and out of our large urban areas.”

In response, AA spokesman Paddy Comyn insisted that a free system would have to be fully established first. “I don’t think anyone sensible would say they love sitting in traffic for hours and hours on end, but they do so out of compulsion because they don’t have a better way to go,” he said.

Clearly, then, free public transport is not a silver bullet in itself?

No, but in fairness the Oireachtas committee never claimed that it was. Members see it as just one of a series of measures, including congestion charges (Londoners must pay £15, around €17, to drive into the city centre), greater fuel taxes, legalising scooters and making electric vehicles cheaper. None of these, however, is actually costed in the committee’s report – that’s the Government’s job.

Finally, is there any major reason why this might not happen?

Yes, and it can be summed up by the famous Homestore + More advert – “When they’re gone, they’re definitely gone”. As the recent political war over water charges showed, it’s extremely difficult to start demanding money for something after people have come to think of it as free.

“Be bold and unafraid,” was the slogan of US city Olympia, in Washington state, when it launched its free travel scheme last year – but until the Irish Government agrees, we must all go on carrying our tickets to ride.