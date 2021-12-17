Q&A: Should Dublin splash out on an open-air swimming pool?

The demise of the planned rafting facility has led to calls for a public lido at George's Dock. Pic: Stock image

After the council’s expensive plans for a white-water rafting centre were abandoned, many are suggesting that a lido would be a cheaper and more accessible use for the George’s Dock site.

Why are there growing calls for Dublin city centre to get its first open-air swimming pool?

Because while Dublin City Council’s plans for a white-water rafting centre in George’s Dock have finally capsized, the debate over what to put in its place continues. Even before chief executive Owen Keegan admitted last week that his proposal didn’t have enough funding to go ahead, Dublin-based doctors Patrick Earls and Mark Murphy had started campaigning for an outdoor pool or lido instead.

Now the Green Party Dublin MEP Ciarán Cuffe has added his support. “I think it could be an extraordinary project,” he declared on Newstalk radio last Monday, arguing that the north inner city is crying out for new facilities.

“[It would be] a good way of bringing the old Dublin and the new Dublin together… after the whole legacy of gangland violence over the last decade, we need to continue investing more in the area.”

Why has DCC pulled the plug on its original white-water rafting idea?

Because it came to be seen as an expensive white elephant. As recently as December 2019, councillors backed the concept by 37 votes to 19.

When its price tag crept up to €25m (more than double the original budget), however, many of them had a change of heart. In the middle of a global pandemic and a national housing crisis, the new mood was captured by one tweet from ex-Fine Gael TD Noel Rock: “Mother of God, how is this still proceeding?”

Reports emerged that the Department of Local Government had refused a grant application and on December 6, Owen Keegan accepted defeat. “There has been a considerable amount of negative commentary related to this project,” he told councillors, “that appears impossible to reverse.”

So what’s the case for a Dublin lido (or ‘dildo’ as it’s already being nicknamed)?

Supporters say it would be cheaper to build and more accessible to ordinary Dubliners. While the white-water rafting centre would have charged €50 per head to hire a vessel carrying eight passengers, a basic swim usually costs no more than €5 to €10.

George’s Dock is 100m x 70m, so there’s plenty of room for an Olympic-sized 50m pool with enough left over for a lawn, benches and coffee shop. Heating shouldn’t be a problem either, since pipes from the Ringsend waste-to-energy plant have already been laid down the north quays.

Above all, campaigners believe, a swimming pool could help create a sense of community in an area that’s now sharply divided between poverty-stricken estates and luxury apartments.

But doesn’t Dublin city centre have enough swimming pools already?

In fact, they seem to be drying up. The Sean McDermott Street pool has been closed for repairs since February last year, even though a local survey found it was the area’s number one amenity.

The Markievicz Leisure Centre pool on Townsend Street, meanwhile, is due to be demolished when work on Dublin’s MetroLink finally begins. There are slim pickings in other parts of the city too.

The Clontarf Baths have been refurbished at a cost of €2.5m, but access is limited to groups who can provide their own insurance. South of the Liffey, the Marian College pool (Dublin’s first indoor pool when it was built in 1966) in Ballsbridge closed its doors this year for financial reasons.

“[Children] really, really do miss it,” primary school teacher Sinead Crosson has said of the Sean McDermott Street pool, which isn’t scheduled to reopen until next autumn. “That was their most loved extra-curricular activity.”

Given all that, what’s the case against this idea?

Sceptics argue that compared to white-water rafting, a no-frills pool just wouldn’t have the “wow factor”. “We’re not against a lido [but] we don’t think anyone will grant aid for it,” Owen Keegan told The Irish Times last April.

“In London [which has 19 lidos] there’s nowhere else to swim, but here serious swimmers go to the sea. The council’s experience is outdoor pools die from lack of use.”

So what about that massive pool on our doorstep, Dublin Bay?

Sea swimming has certainly seen a huge upsurge in popularity during the pandemic. Local groups such as the Dollymount Dames were formed, Hollywood star Matt Damon was photographed carrying his togs in a Dalkey SuperValu bag and the so-called “dry-robe” wars broke out between newcomers wearing fleece-lined ponchos and old-timers who saw them as a bunch of lightweights.

While the Irish Sea should be a fine alternative to swimming pools, however, there’s one big problem – it’s often filthy. According to the environmental group SOS Dublin Bay, 74 Olympic pools’ worth of raw sewage and storm water was discharged there between 2017 and 2020.

Not surprisingly, a survey of 1,200 swimmers carried out last April found that one in five have suffered health problems afterwards. As Brendan Behan once quipped, “People don’t actually swim in Dublin Bay. They are merely going through the motions.”

But don’t swimming pool carry their own safety risks in the age of Covid-19?

Yes and no. While Donald Trump was widely mocked for suggesting that Covid patients should inject themselves with bleach, there is strong evidence to show that chlorine will kill the virus within 30 seconds. So swimming in a pool is fine – it’s the changing rooms where danger might lurk.

Since gyms and leisure centres were allowed to reopen last June, however, they have been taking precautions such as letting fewer people in, spacing out lockers and banning hairdryers. Like everything to do with Covid-19, nobody knows exactly how all this will play out – but equally there’s no reason to think swimming pools don’t have a future.

Finally, is the George’s Dock lido a real possibility or just another nice idea that will never actually happen?

As of today, the online petition calling for it has attracted just over 4,000 signatures. While Dublin City Council is often accusing of ignoring public opinion, management will have to take this into account when drawing up new proposals early next year. They’re already on the back foot, having wasted four years and €1.77m in fees on the rafting embarrassment.

For now, the only certainty is that George’s Dock has become a terrible eyesore and in Owen Keegan’s words still needs “an imaginative solution” – preferably one that can stay afloat a bit longer.