Q&A: Naked truth – why has Covid-19 encouraged us to embrace naturism?

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People. Daisy has been urged to join naturist movement after saying she found nude scenes ‘liberating’.

Because more of us are embracing naturism than ever before. This week the Irish Naturist Association (INA) reported a 68pc rise in membership over the last two years, pushing it above 500 for the first time.

So why does it look like Covid-19 has encouraged many Irish people to dust off their birthday suits?

According to INA spokesman Stephen Bolton, their new recruits felt like trying something different during lockdown and connecting with the environment on a deeper level.

“People have become more aware of their local beaches, their local woods,” he told Newstalk radio last Monday. “Somewhere they can go to and just hang out.”

First of all, what exactly is naturism?

Basically, it is a lifestyle choice and nothing to do with sex.

“Naturism is all about being naked, when it is appropriate, with other people in a non-sexual environment,” the INA explains.

The International Naturist Federation defines it as “a way of life in harmony with nature, with the intention of encouraging self-respect and respect for others.”

Naturists claim that going starkers in a social setting has several benefits.

They find it physically more comfortable, particularly when playing sport (as the first Olympians did in Ancient Greece).

They believe it is positive for mental health, reducing any shame or embarrassment you might have about your body.

Last but not least, naturists say it breaks down barriers.

“When you’re stripped,” Stephen Bolton has argued, “you don’t know the difference between a millionaire and a student.”

What does the Irish law say about naturism?

That it is fine as long as nobody makes a nuisance of themselves.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 was a major boost for Ireland’s naturists, since now public nudity is only deemed an offence if someone intends “to cause fear, distress or alarm, or engages in sexual activity”.

This lets An Garda Síochána use their discretion when deciding whether or not a naturist has overstepped the line. But so far, the INA reports, not one of their members has ever found themselves in trouble.

Are there any celebrity Irish naturists?

No, or at least nobody who is prepared to reveal it.

The Irish-American US President John F. Kennedy liked to go au naturel when using the White House pool with friends (male and female), but certainly didn’t broadcast the fact.

While the former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams once declared that he trampolines naked with his dog. Most of us prefer to think he was joking.

More recently, British Naturism has been trying to recruit the actress and honorary Irishwoman Daisy Edgar-Jones after she described her nude scenes in the lockdown television hit Normal People as “empowering”.

“We would certainly encourage Daisy to decide to continue being naked, unscripted and out of the studio,” a spokesman claimed.

“Despite what anyone might think, naturists are also ‘normal people’ from all walks of life and backgrounds.

How long has there been an organised naturism movement in Ireland?

It dates back to 1963, when a small group of Irish holiday-makers met at a naturist resort in Corsica and decided something similar was needed back home.

For many years the INA was a fairly secretive organisation, with members only meeting in each other’s houses.

When its president Paul Moynihan started selling naturist books and magazines in his antiques shop on Dublin’s Francis St, gardaí threatened to prosecute him for indecency.

Gradually, however, the INA has become more respectable.

Its affiliate Club Aquarius holds naturist events at swimming pools, including one run by Dublin City Council.

In 2014 the International Naturist Congress took place in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, with the backing of Fáilte Ireland.

“A small group of teenage boys hovered outside close to the hotel entrance, whistling enthusiastically each time someone left the building,” one newspaper reported, “but they soon got bored.”

What do Irish naturists actually do when they get together?

Events include yoga hiking, pub quizzes and language lessons.

Like all social organisations, the INA had to get creative during lockdown and introduced novelties such as a naked gardening photo competition.

Swimming remains the most popular activity, which is why the INA has long been campaigning for an official “clothing optional” beach.

In 2018, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council agreed to put up signs at the secluded Hawk Cliff bathing area in Dalkey, making people aware that it was designated for naturists.

This plan has stalled, however, after a petition by some local residents warned Hawk Cliff would become “a magnet for exhibitionists”.

So Ireland is still not particularly naturist-friendly compared to our European neighbours?

No. Irish naturists look enviously at countries such as Denmark where all beaches allow nudity, or Germany where there are naked sunbathing areas in some public parks.

Some say Ireland is just too cold for this sort of thing, others blame our religious heritage.

“I think there are more hang-ups about the body in Ireland,” an Italian mother-of-three and INA member told the Herald last year.

“It’s definitely linked to sexual shame – something that comes with Catholic culture.”

But were there not signs even before the outbreak Covid-19 that more Irish people were “daring to bare”?

Yes. Naked charity calendars have become quite common, with Dublin Fire Brigade members, Trinity College lecturers and Clondalkin Rugby Club players all disrobing in aid of good causes.

The Dip in the Nip foundation organises naked swims to raise funds for people affected by cancer.

Most strikingly, almost 4,000 brave souls volunteered to pose in the buff for American photographer Spencer Tunick at Dublin’s South Wall and Cork’s Blarney Castle in 2008.

One of the people to take part was the Today FM (now RTÉ) presenter Ray D’Arcy, who called it a “liberating” and “life-changing” experience.

Finally, does all of this mean Ireland is at the dawn of a full-blown nude awakening?

The current boom needs to be kept in perspective.

While a 68pc membership surge is certainly impressive, it is from a low base.

You can still find more people in the Irish Chess Union, the Freemasons’ Grand Lodge of Ireland and the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Association (doing this in the altogether is not recommended).

Irish naturism may be on the rise – but it will take more than a global pandemic to stop most of us keeping our pants firmly on.